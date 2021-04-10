MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Experts split on what Lions should do with 7th pick

Ryan Wilson, CBSSports.com: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

Why: We haven't had the Lions taking a QB since they traded for Jared Goff, but if Fields is staring them in the face here they have to make it happen. Goff is a system quarterback who struggled at times with Sean McVay dialing up the plays. There's no reason to think he'll magically rediscover his game in Detroit.

Round 2: Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

Chris Trapasso, CBSSports.com: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

Why: The Lions would be happy with any receiver at this point, but to land the consensus top wideout in the class is a fantastic development for new GM Brad Holmes.

Round 2: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

Josh Edwards, CBSSports.com: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

Why: Detroit is going to be able to challenge the field more vertically. Breshad Perriman and Tyrell Williams are not going to cut it in that wide receiver room.

Round 2: Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

Pete Prisco, CBSSports.com: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

Why: The Lions have issues outside in their passing game, even with the additions of a few receivers in free agency. In this mock, they opt for Waddle over DeVonta Smith.

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

Why: Hard to say whether first-year GM Brad Holmes is firmly in or out of the quarterback market. If a signal-caller of Lance's caliber falls into the Lions' lap, however, he might be hard-pressed to forge ahead with Jared Goff. Landing in Detroit would seemingly afford Lance the chance to sit and learn for a year while he resolves some ball placement and timing issues, positioning him as an imposing dual-threat option whenever he's ready to take the reins.

Nick Klopsis, Newsday: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU