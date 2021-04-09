Meet the Prospect: Justin Fields

Name: Justin Fields
Position: Quarterback
School: Ohio State
Ht/Wt: 6-3/227
40-yard dash: 4.44 seconds
How he fits: Lions general manager Brad Holmes did a lot of homework on the quarterbacks in this draft during the pro day circuit, including taking in Ohio State's pro day in Columbus.
The Lions are planning to enter the 2021 season with veteran Jared Goff, 26, as their starting quarterback, but after the 2022 season, the Lions will again be in a position to make a long-term decision at the quarterback position.
The Lions could opt to select a quarterback like Fields at No. 7 and allow him to grow and develop under a veteran like Goff. Maybe he's ready to take over the reins and can be a dynamic option in Detroit, or if Goff really takes off in Detroit the next couple years, the Lions have a young quarterback they can trade.
Key observations: Fields recorded the fastest 40 time for a quarterback (4.44 seconds) at his pro day since former Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III ran a 4.41 coming out of Baylor in 2012.
Fields threw for 5,373 yards with 63 touchdowns and just nine interceptions over the last two seasons. Fields was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2019 after throwing for 3,273 yards with 41 touchdowns and just three interceptions.
What they had to say about him: "Fields has good size, excellent arm strength and remarkable athleticism for the quarterback position. He has produced monster numbers both passing and rushing in the Buckeyes' spread system. He is at his best when he throws on time and in rhythm. The ball jumps out of his hand and he can deliver it accurately at all three levels. When the defense takes that initial target away, he's had issues quickly aborting that opportunity, which has made him late on throws and also resulted in sacks. He has shown flashes of quickly getting deeper in his progressions (see: 2021 Sugar Bowl vs. Clemson), but that part of his game is still a work in progress.
"He's dynamic as a runner. His first step is explosive and he pulls away from defenders with ease. He's also incredibly tough, as evidenced by his performance after getting drilled in the semifinal game against the Tigers. Overall, I think Fields has a chance to be special, but it's going to take some time for him to speed up his clock in the passing game." – NFL media analyst Daniel Jeremiah
What he had to say: "Of course there's always going to be a chip on my shoulder, but I think my drive, my wanting to be great, my willingness to be great just comes from inside," Fields said. "To be honest, if everyone on the outside was telling me how great I was and I haven't reached the level of potential I think I can reach, that drive and that willingness is coming from inside of me.
"I try to not pay too much to the outside voices because at the end of the day they have their opinions but they don't really know what's going on inside of the building or inside of a certain offense. My dedication and my passion to be great just comes from within."