TE prospect Kyle Pitts' versatility could interest Lions

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts is listed as a tight end, but the best way to think of the projected top-10 pick in this year's NFL Draft is as an offensive weapon.

Pitts racked up 770 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in eight games this past season, earning the highest grade (96.2) Pro Football Focus has ever given to a pass catcher. Pitts is built like a tight end (6-6, 245) but runs like a receiver. He has an amazing 83 3/8-inch wing span and ran the 40 in 4.44 seconds at Florida's pro day last week.

"I think he's an elite wide receiver and I think he's an elite tight end," Florida head coach Dan Mullen said of Pitts. "And when you're that, that's what causes the problem of what personnel grouping are you in, who you're going to match up against him?"

Lions head coach and former NFL tight end Dan Campbell has taken notice of Pitts' rare skill set.

"He's a different bird than what a traditional tight end has been, or certainly has been when I played," Campbell said of Pitts.