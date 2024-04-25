Detroitlions.com 2024 mock draft

The big day is finally here. The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft kicks off tonight at 8 p.m. EDT in Detroit.
The Lions currently hold the No. 29 pick in the first round. Will GM Brad Holmes trade up to select a playmaker? Or what about trading back to collect more picks for Days 2 & 3? And if the Lions stay put at No. 29, who will they select?
I asked the Detroitlions.com crew, and here's what they had to say:
Tim Twentyman: OL Graham Barton, Duke
Barton just might be the most versatile offensive lineman in this draft. Some draft analysts think he won't be there when the Lions select 29th but I can see the interior linemen slipping some because of all the tackle prospects in this draft.
With teams having to make tough decisions with gameday roster restrictions, Barton's versatility can be an asset. He played center at Duke during his freshman season and kicked out to left tackle the last three seasons. He projects to be an athletic interior lineman in the NFL with the ability to bounce out and hold his own at tackle if needed. There's value in that. He would provide immediate depth to Detroit's offensive line and future starting potential.
Mike O'Hara: WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas
The Lions are in the enviable position of having two positions they could target as priorities at No. 29. With the depth and talent available at cornerback and wide receiver I couldn't argue against either position as the choice for the Lions. I just like what Mitchell can bring to the offense.
At 6-2, 205 pounds and a time of 4.34 in the 40 at the Combine, Mitchell has power and speed. As a three-year player at Texas, he had 55 receptions, 11 TDs and an average of 15.4 yards per catch in his third season. The Lions have dominated on offense. It's their strength. They can use the draft to keep it that way.
Dannie Rogers: EDGE Darius Robinson, Missouri
The Lions selecting 29th overall is a blessing and only a curse for those who have to put together mock drafts. If Brad Holmes decides to stay put in the first round and not trade back for more capital, I want to see the Lions add hometown kid Darius Robinson to the front line of Aaron Glenn's defense.
The defensive lineman produced at Mizzou— not numbers you saw from Aidan Hutchinson in his last year at Michigan (who was #2 overall of course), but 8.5 sacks to go with 14 TFLs and 6 QB hits shows his disruption in the both the pass and run games. Holmes is no stranger to being the lone wolf and opting to go get a player who might be lower on other draft boards if he knows he's the right fit.
PJ's Pick: CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
As you could guess from everyone else's selections, this pick came down to an interior offensive lineman, receiver or corner for me. I think the interior o-line and wideout classes will have more to offer at Nos. 61 and 73 (for now!), so Kool-Aid it is.
McKinstry is an All-SEC corner who excelled at the highest level of college football while in man coverage - something that has to appeal to Aaron Glenn given his play-calling tendencies. Plus, the Lions have had success with Nick Saban's defensive backs before.
Let's make it three straight years of Brad Holmes selecting a No. 1 from Alabama.
Editor's Pick: OL Zach Frazier, West Virginia
Analysts have dubbed Frazier a 'Brad Holmes/Dan Campbell guy.' That checks out. I think there will be a run on receivers earlier, so it's likely an interior offensive lineman is tops on the Lions' board when their number is up.
The Lions have built around their offensive line, which has proved to be a successful model. Why stop now? Keep building the trenches with Frazier at No. 29 and look to defense on Day 2.