Detroitlions.com 2024 mock draft

Dannie Rogers: EDGE Darius Robinson, Missouri

The Lions selecting 29th overall is a blessing and only a curse for those who have to put together mock drafts. If Brad Holmes decides to stay put in the first round and not trade back for more capital, I want to see the Lions add hometown kid Darius Robinson to the front line of Aaron Glenn's defense.

The defensive lineman produced at Mizzou— not numbers you saw from Aidan Hutchinson in his last year at Michigan (who was #2 overall of course), but 8.5 sacks to go with 14 TFLs and 6 QB hits shows his disruption in the both the pass and run games. Holmes is no stranger to being the lone wolf and opting to go get a player who might be lower on other draft boards if he knows he's the right fit.

PJ's Pick: CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

As you could guess from everyone else's selections, this pick came down to an interior offensive lineman, receiver or corner for me. I think the interior o-line and wideout classes will have more to offer at Nos. 61 and 73 (for now!), so Kool-Aid it is.

McKinstry is an All-SEC corner who excelled at the highest level of college football while in man coverage - something that has to appeal to Aaron Glenn given his play-calling tendencies. Plus, the Lions have had success with Nick Saban's defensive backs before.