TWENTYMAN: Training camp Day 8 observations

One-man wrecking crew: I counted three sacks for Hutchinson on the day plus a tackle for loss and several other good rushes that sped up the quarterback's clock, forcing incompletions. Hutchinson has looked so good all camp, but he was a game-wrecker for the defense most of the time he was on the field Friday.

Ending with points: The final situational period to end practice was a 24-24 tie on the scoreboard with the second-team offense with the ball at the first-team defense's 44-yard line. There were three minutes and 45 seconds on the clock and both teams had all three timeouts. A Hutchinson sack started the situation and put the offense behind the sticks. The offense still got into position for Jake Bates to kick a 58-yard field goal and take a 27-24 lead.