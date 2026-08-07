TWENTYMAN: Training camp Day 8 observations

Defensive day: The Lions conducted an offense vs. defense scrimmage Friday and the defense clearly won the day. Playing two 20-minute halves, the defense led 24-0 at one point, earning points for each defensive stop, turnover or turnover on downs. Rookie linebacker Erick Hunter got the defense off to a great start, intercepting quarterback Jared Goff in the end zone on a pass intended for tight end Sam LaPorta.
Watch out for Hunter this upcoming preseason. He has a long frame and has shown some playmaking ability. The offense didn't score their first touchdown until the second 20-minute period on a drive that started on the defense's 25-yard line.
First-team reps: Cornerback D.J. Reed didn't take part in practice Friday, which allowed Nick Whiteside to mix into some first-team reps alongside Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Rock Ya-Sin and Roger McCreary. Whiteside has been an early playmaker in camp and was rewarded with more opportunities because of it.
View photos of Detroit Lions running back Jahymyr Gibbs signing his contract extension.
Impact plays: Veteran linebacker Derrick Barnes has had a nice start to camp, and he had a nice two-play sequence Friday. First he got in the backfield for a sack. On the next play he sniffed out a screen pass for a tackle for loss.
Finding the end zone: The first touchdown for the offense took only three plays after they were given the ball on the 25-yard line of the defense. A three-yard catch by wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and a four-yard run by Jacob Saylors set up and 3rd & 3 at the 18-yard line. Goff threw a perfect pass to wide receiver Jameson Williams, who got an inside step on Ya-Sin at the goal line for a touchdown. Williams continues to be a volume pass catcher every practice for this offense.
Big plays negated: Williams had an 87-yard touchdown negated with maybe the most obvious offensive pass interference call I've witnessed. A full arm extension push of Rakestraw knocked the cornerback to the ground while the ball was still in the air.
The next play was a 94-yard touchdown pass from Goff to Williams, but the play would never have happened if Goff was fair game to the defense. Edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson came streaking through the backfield and would have had a sack and a safety for the defense. The scoreboard gave the offense the points but there was no way Hutchinson was going to miss that one.
Double dose of St. Brown: The second touchdown for the offense was all St. Brown. Again, the offense started the drive at the defense's 25-yard line. St. Brown started with a 10-yard catch to the 15-yard line. Two plays later, Williams had a 12-yard catch to the three-yard line, setting up a 1st & goal. After two rushes for no gain by Saylors on first and second down and an incomplete pass to wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa on a fade route on third down, Goff found St. Brown on a quick slant in front of Rakestraw for a touchdown.
St. Brown added a two-point conversion for the offense with a catch in front of the back right pylon on a great throw by Goff over safety Thomas Harper. St. Brown has been nearly unstoppable to begin camp.
One-man wrecking crew: I counted three sacks for Hutchinson on the day plus a tackle for loss and several other good rushes that sped up the quarterback's clock, forcing incompletions. Hutchinson has looked so good all camp, but he was a game-wrecker for the defense most of the time he was on the field Friday.
Ending with points: The final situational period to end practice was a 24-24 tie on the scoreboard with the second-team offense with the ball at the first-team defense's 44-yard line. There were three minutes and 45 seconds on the clock and both teams had all three timeouts. A Hutchinson sack started the situation and put the offense behind the sticks. The offense still got into position for Jake Bates to kick a 58-yard field goal and take a 27-24 lead.
The first-team offense was then given the ball at their own 31-yard line against the second-team defense, trailing 27-24 with one minute and 32 seconds on the clock and three timeouts. Back-to-back completions to St. Brown got the offense near midfield and an interference penalty on Whiteside, who tried defending a comeback from Williams, gave the offense the ball at the 36-yard line. Completions to TeSlaa and LaPorta moved the ball down to the 14-yard line with 33 seconds on the clock. St. Brown had a great catch and run down to the one-yard line. Saylors punched it in from there over right tackle and ended practice on a good note for the offense.