Mays anchoring Detroit's revamped offensive line: 'The standard is set'

"We're throwing a lot at him, he's got a lot on him," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of Mays. "The MIKE points, all of those things, where we're going, we've got a lot of scheming right now. And then we've had this system in place for four years now, so it's a lot.

"For (Jared) Goff, it's not a lot. For (Mays), when you just walk through the door, there's a lot going on here. But I feel like he's handling it well. And I think every day he gets more and more comfortable. So, I like it, I think he's a good fit for us."

Mays, 27, said building that relationship and continuity with Goff has been important to him. The two went out for a steak dinner when Mays first arrived in the spring and they try to get together off the field whenever they can.

"Relationships outside of football just make it stronger when you're out here," Mays said. "Just getting together talking through things. What he likes. How I see things and how he sees things. Just got the ball rolling.