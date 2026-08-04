TWENTYMAN: Training camp Day 6 observations

Run game gains: Both head coach Dan Campbell and Petzing have been very vocal about their expectations for the run game this season. They want to get back to being a dominant run team. The Lions averaged 120.1 rushing yards per game last season, which ranked 14th in the NFL. I thought there were some nice moments in the run game during Tuesday's practice after it was tougher sledding for them on Monday. The offensive line did a better job opening some holes and there were multiple runs in Tuesday's practice that broke into the second and third levels.

Bates on fire: Kicker Jake Bates was perfect Tuesday hitting field goals from 39, 44, 46, 51, 51, and 59 yards. He also won that situational drill for the second-team offense at the end of practice. Almost every single kick appeared to be right down the middle. Bates was feeling it Tuesday. His first make from 51 yards hit the roof of the building a good 20 yards behind the goal post.