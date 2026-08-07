 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

Lions sign RB Jahmyr Gibbs to contract extension through the 2030 season

Aug 07, 2026 at 10:18 AM

Allen Park, Mich. — The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed RB Jahmyr Gibbs to a contract extension through the 2030 season. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.

Gibbs originally came to Detroit as the 12th-overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Alabama. Over his first three seasons, Gibbs has produced 675 rushes for 3,580 yards (5.3 avg.) and 39 touchdowns, along with 181 receptions for 1,449 yards (8.0 avg.) and 10 touchdowns, to total 5,029 scrimmage yards and 49 scrimmage touchdowns.

A Pro Bowl selection in each of his first three years, Gibbs has registered the most scrimmage touchdowns by an NFL player through three-career seasons and the most scrimmage touchdowns by an NFL player before turning 24 years old. Gibbs is also the eighth player in NFL history to tally at least 1,800 scrimmage yards and 18 touchdowns in consecutive seasons. He enters the 2026 season ranked third in franchise history in rushing touchdowns, fourth in scrimmage touchdowns, sixth in rushing yards and 13th in scrimmage yards.

Jahmyr Gibbs Photos

View photos of Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
1 / 30

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025 in Kansas City, MO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
2 / 30

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025 in Kansas City, MO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
3 / 30

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
4 / 30

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
5 / 30

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
6 / 30

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
7 / 30

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
8 / 30

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
9 / 30

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
10 / 30

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
11 / 30

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
12 / 30

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) celebrates with Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
13 / 30

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) celebrates with Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
14 / 30

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025 in Detroit. (Carl Jones II/Detroit Lions via AP)
15 / 30

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025 in Detroit. (Carl Jones II/Detroit Lions via AP)

Carl Jones II/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
16 / 30

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
17 / 30

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025 in Landover, Md. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
18 / 30

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025 in Landover, Md. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025 in Philadelphia. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
19 / 30

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025 in Philadelphia. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025 in Philadelphia. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
20 / 30

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025 in Philadelphia. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025 in Philadelphia. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
21 / 30

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025 in Philadelphia. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrates with Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
22 / 30

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrates with Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
23 / 30

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
24 / 30

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
25 / 30

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
26 / 30

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025 in Inglewood, Calif. (Rey Del Rio/Detroit Lions via AP)
27 / 30

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025 in Inglewood, Calif. (Rey Del Rio/Detroit Lions via AP)

Rey Del Rio/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
28 / 30

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026 in Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
29 / 30

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026 in Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026 in Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
30 / 30

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026 in Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Lions sign unrestricted free agent OL Ben Bartch

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have signed unrestricted free agent OL Ben Bartch.

news

Lions sign unrestricted free agent QB Teddy Bridgewater

The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they have signed unrestricted free agent QB Teddy Bridgewater.

news

Lions sign unrestricted free agent EDGE Payton Turner

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they have signed unrestricted free agent EDGE Payton Turner.

news

Lions sign unrestricted free agent WR Greg Dortch

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have signed unrestricted free agent WR Greg Dortch.

news

Lions sign unrestricted free agent LB Damone Clark

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have signed unrestricted free agent LB Damone Clark.

news

Lions sign unrestricted free agent EDGE D.J. Wonnum

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have signed unrestricted free agent EDGE D.J. Wonnum.

news

Lions sign unrestricted free agent CB Roger McCreary

The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they have signed unrestricted free agent CB Roger McCreary.

news

Lions sign unrestricted free agent TE Tyler Conklin

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they have signed unrestricted free agent TE Tyler Conklin.

news

Lions sign free agent DB Christian Izien

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they have signed free agent DB Christian Izien.

news

Lions sign unrestricted free agent RB Isiah Pacheco

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have signed unrestricted free agent RB Isiah Pacheco.

news

Lions sign unrestricted free agent OL Cade Mays

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have signed unrestricted free agent OL Cade Mays.

Advertising