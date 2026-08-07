Lions sign RB Jahmyr Gibbs to contract extension through the 2030 season

Gibbs originally came to Detroit as the 12 th -overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Alabama. Over his first three seasons, Gibbs has produced 675 rushes for 3,580 yards (5.3 avg.) and 39 touchdowns, along with 181 receptions for 1,449 yards (8.0 avg.) and 10 touchdowns, to total 5,029 scrimmage yards and 49 scrimmage touchdowns.

A Pro Bowl selection in each of his first three years, Gibbs has registered the most scrimmage touchdowns by an NFL player through three-career seasons and the most scrimmage touchdowns by an NFL player before turning 24 years old. Gibbs is also the eighth player in NFL history to tally at least 1,800 scrimmage yards and 18 touchdowns in consecutive seasons. He enters the 2026 season ranked third in franchise history in rushing touchdowns, fourth in scrimmage touchdowns, sixth in rushing yards and 13th in scrimmage yards.