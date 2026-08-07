TWENTYMAN: What Gibbs extension means for Lions' offense

Lions All-Pro running back Jahmyr Gibbs admitted Friday after signing his new three-year extension that keeps him in Detroit through the 2030 season that the last two weeks away from the practice field were nerve-racking for him.
"This process has been extremely stressful," he said. "I just wanted to play ball. I missed being out there with my teammates and my coaches and it's just fun being out there now with my pads. It feels a lot better."
Gibbs, 24, had two years remaining on his rookie contract after the team picked up his fifth-year option this offseason, but the Lions wanted their star running back locked in long-term as one of their core players.
He joins quarterback Jared Goff, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, tackle Penei Sewell, wide receiver Jameson Williams, edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, defensive lineman Alim McNeill, safety Kerby Joseph and linebacker Jack Campbell as core roster pieces to sign extensions in the last few years.
"Mostly, I just want to win a Super Bowl with this team and do whatever it takes (to accomplish that)," Gibbs said.
The extension ushered in Gibbs' return to the training camp practice field, something his coaches and teammates have eagerly anticipated since the start of camp last week.
"Look, I'm anxious to get Gibbs back out there," head coach Dan Campbell said. "Every day that goes by, that's another day that you feel like you miss with him and getting him out there with the guys and him doing his part. But, there again, man, it'll get done when it gets done."
View photos of Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs.
Gibbs is a three-time Pro Bowler, one of the top running backs in the NFL and a core piece in what the Lions hope is a resurgent rushing attack in 2026 under new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing. Gibbs' 49 touchdowns are the most in NFL history through a player's first three seasons, and he's the only player in franchise history to have multiple seasons with 17-or-more touchdowns.
He comes off a season in which he rushed for 1,223 yards with 13 rushing touchdowns while adding a career-high 77 receptions for 616 yards and five more scores. His 5.3 average yards per rush since entering the NFL in 2023 are the second most in football over that span.
Gibbs took 67 percent of the offensive snaps last year after getting 57 percent as a rookie in 2023 and 56 percent in 2024. It wouldn't be surprising if his usage is even higher this season after the team traded David Montgomery to Houston this offseason.