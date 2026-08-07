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TWENTYMAN: What Gibbs extension means for Lions' offense

Aug 07, 2026 at 10:19 AM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Lions All-Pro running back Jahmyr Gibbs admitted Friday after signing his new three-year extension that keeps him in Detroit through the 2030 season that the last two weeks away from the practice field were nerve-racking for him.

"This process has been extremely stressful," he said. "I just wanted to play ball. I missed being out there with my teammates and my coaches and it's just fun being out there now with my pads. It feels a lot better."

Gibbs, 24, had two years remaining on his rookie contract after the team picked up his fifth-year option this offseason, but the Lions wanted their star running back locked in long-term as one of their core players.

He joins quarterback Jared Goff, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, tackle Penei Sewell, wide receiver Jameson Williams, edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, defensive lineman Alim McNeill, safety Kerby Joseph and linebacker Jack Campbell as core roster pieces to sign extensions in the last few years.

"Mostly, I just want to win a Super Bowl with this team and do whatever it takes (to accomplish that)," Gibbs said.

The extension ushered in Gibbs' return to the training camp practice field, something his coaches and teammates have eagerly anticipated since the start of camp last week.

"Look, I'm anxious to get Gibbs back out there," head coach Dan Campbell said. "Every day that goes by, that's another day that you feel like you miss with him and getting him out there with the guys and him doing his part. But, there again, man, it'll get done when it gets done."

Jahmyr Gibbs Photos

View photos of Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025 in Kansas City, MO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025 in Kansas City, MO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) celebrates with Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) celebrates with Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025 in Detroit. (Carl Jones II/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025 in Detroit. (Carl Jones II/Detroit Lions via AP)

Carl Jones II/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025 in Landover, Md. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025 in Landover, Md. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025 in Philadelphia. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025 in Philadelphia. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025 in Philadelphia. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025 in Philadelphia. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025 in Philadelphia. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025 in Philadelphia. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrates with Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrates with Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025 in Inglewood, Calif. (Rey Del Rio/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025 in Inglewood, Calif. (Rey Del Rio/Detroit Lions via AP)

Rey Del Rio/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026 in Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026 in Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026 in Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026 in Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
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Gibbs is a three-time Pro Bowler, one of the top running backs in the NFL and a core piece in what the Lions hope is a resurgent rushing attack in 2026 under new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing. Gibbs' 49 touchdowns are the most in NFL history through a player's first three seasons, and he's the only player in franchise history to have multiple seasons with 17-or-more touchdowns.

He comes off a season in which he rushed for 1,223 yards with 13 rushing touchdowns while adding a career-high 77 receptions for 616 yards and five more scores. His 5.3 average yards per rush since entering the NFL in 2023 are the second most in football over that span.

Gibbs took 67 percent of the offensive snaps last year after getting 57 percent as a rookie in 2023 and 56 percent in 2024. It wouldn't be surprising if his usage is even higher this season after the team traded David Montgomery to Houston this offseason.

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