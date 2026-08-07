TWENTYMAN: What Gibbs extension means for Lions' offense

"Mostly, I just want to win a Super Bowl with this team and do whatever it takes (to accomplish that)," Gibbs said.

The extension ushered in Gibbs' return to the training camp practice field, something his coaches and teammates have eagerly anticipated since the start of camp last week.

"Look, I'm anxious to get Gibbs back out there," head coach Dan Campbell said. "Every day that goes by, that's another day that you feel like you miss with him and getting him out there with the guys and him doing his part. But, there again, man, it'll get done when it gets done."