10 takeaways from Petzing, Sheppard & Fipp

3. Fipp believes there's still a little meat on the bone in both the return and coverage games, despite the fact Detroit's been pretty good in both aspects this season. The Lions are top 10 in both punt return average (11.7 yards) and opponent punt return average (8.1), ranking eighth and ninth, respectively, across the league.

Kickoff return is the area with the biggest room for growth. Detroit's average of 24.1 ranks just 25th. The Lions have held opponents to just a 20.9-yard average per return, which ranks fourth in the NFL.

4. Sheppard talked this offseason about limiting explosive plays as his No. 1 priority entering the year. He said one of the most disappointing aspects of the first two games was allowing 11 explosives (three run, eight pass) in Week 1 vs. New Orleans and 12 (eight run, four pass) Week 2 at Buffalo.

Sheppard said 75 percent of the explosives they watched on tape Monday from the first two games were self-inflicted. The solution to any problem is first realizing there's a problem and hopefully airing out the issues Monday leads to a good week of practice and more disciplined play Sunday vs. the Jets.