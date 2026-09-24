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10 takeaways from Petzing, Sheppard & Fipp

Sep 24, 2026 at 01:00 PM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard and special teams coordinator Dave Fipp spoke to the media Thursday as they do every week during the regular season. Here are my 10 biggest takeaways from their media sessions:

1. Sheppard and his players on defense took a deep dive Monday into their performance over the last two weeks.

After going through the tape and hearing the feedback from the players, the conclusion is there's a gap to be bridged between the practice field and the meeting room to gameday. What it looks like in practice at the Meijer Performance Center against their explosive offense isn't translating to the game. Why? There's been too many blown assignments and misfits and the collective message coming out of Monday was execution is more important than the call. That's been the focus for the defense this week.

2. The long weekend afforded Petzing the opportunity to also dive a little deeper into the game film from the first two weeks. I asked him one thing he liked most from the tape and one thing he wants to see improve.

He said he's liked the effort, intensity and violence they play with offensively, especially away from the football, and he highlighted wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa in that regard. After running the ball well Week 1, the offense took a step back last week in Buffalo. Petzing said the thing he'd like to see improve offensively is getting more consistency week-to-week in the run game.

Practice photos: Sept. 23, 2026

View photos from Detroit Lions practice on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Devin White (45) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Devin White (45) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Lucky Jackson (9) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Lucky Jackson (9) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
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3. Fipp believes there's still a little meat on the bone in both the return and coverage games, despite the fact Detroit's been pretty good in both aspects this season. The Lions are top 10 in both punt return average (11.7 yards) and opponent punt return average (8.1), ranking eighth and ninth, respectively, across the league.

Kickoff return is the area with the biggest room for growth. Detroit's average of 24.1 ranks just 25th. The Lions have held opponents to just a 20.9-yard average per return, which ranks fourth in the NFL.

4. Sheppard talked this offseason about limiting explosive plays as his No. 1 priority entering the year. He said one of the most disappointing aspects of the first two games was allowing 11 explosives (three run, eight pass) in Week 1 vs. New Orleans and 12 (eight run, four pass) Week 2 at Buffalo.

Sheppard said 75 percent of the explosives they watched on tape Monday from the first two games were self-inflicted. The solution to any problem is first realizing there's a problem and hopefully airing out the issues Monday leads to a good week of practice and more disciplined play Sunday vs. the Jets.

5. How do the Lions start faster offensively? The offense has started both games with a three-and-out. Petzing goes by a script to begin the game, but said on Thursday that it's somewhat fluid given the flow of the game. He said it's more an issue of the players locking in on the game plan early, playing a little freer and getting that nervous energy out of their system pregame instead of letting it linger past kickoff.

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6. Fipp was surprised when he got seven phone calls, text messages and emails from agents Wednesday night after long snapper Hogan Hatten showed up on Detroit's first practice report of the week Wednesday with a wrist injury. Fear not, Hatten was a full participant in practice and isn't expected to miss any time.

7. The Jets lead the NFL in average time of possession at nearly 37 minutes (36:48) per game. Sheppard said it's no mystery what New York wants to do Sunday. The Jets want to run the ball and when you think they won't run it in a certain situation, they'll run it some more. It's been a big area of emphasis this week for Sheppard and the defense. Detroit comes in ranked 28th against the run, allowing 147.0 yards per game.

8. Blake Miller hasn't looked like a rookie to Petzing so far. Miller played very well Week 1, but unfortunately missed Week 2 on a short week because of a knee injury. He's back at practice this week and expected to be good to go Sunday vs. Jets barring a setback. Petzing said Miller plays behind his pads and his footwork is more advanced than most first-year players.

9. Washington Commanders safety Tyler Owens turned one punt into a full special teams clinic against the Philadelphia Eagles Week 1. Working as the gunner, he ran through two defenders putting both on the ground and then suplexing the ball carrier to the ground for the tackle.

When asked about it Thursday, Fipp hadn't seen the play, but was shown it in front of the media.

"That's awesome," Fipp said. "That's a gunner play."

He said it always helps to have bigger, stronger and faster gunners, but the good ones also have a high level of awareness.

10. I thought it was interesting when Sheppard said Thursday head coach Dan Campbell has spent a lot more time in the defensive meeting room than any other time in his tenure in Detroit. Campbell is obviously trying to get to the root of the problem defensively the first two weeks and was part of that deep dive with the defensive players on Monday. Being in the room gives Campbell a good understanding of the issues and hopefully a good plan of attack for fixing them.

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