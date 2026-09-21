KEY QUESTIONS: What does Campbell want to see from his team moving forward?

What is Campbell's confidence level in defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard?

The Lions currently rank 31st in points allowed (35.5), 31st in total defense (457.5), 31st in passing defense (310.5) and have allowed the most completions of 20-plus yards in the NFL with 10. It's been a tough start on that side of the football.

It's only been two weeks, and Campbell sees a lot of correctable issues.

"Because he knows what he's doing, man," Campbell said in support of Sheppard. "I think that he understands and has a real good grasp of – look, there are so many things that we came into this year from last year that we wanted to do. And one of the big boxes on that we wanted to check was being much more aggressive, 1st & 10 to get them in 2nd & 7-plus. We lead the league in that.

"Now, after that, OK, I got that. So, we've done the hard part here. And so, now we got to clean up some of this. We got them in 2nd & 10, we got them in 2nd & 8. Now they're in 3rd & 8, 3rd & 7. So, now it's all right. Now once we get them there, now what do we need to change? What do we need to do? What kind of packages do we need to run? And tighten up some of the players here on a few things.