Week 3 opponent: What the Jets are saying

What are the New York Jets talking about ahead of Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field? Let's find out:
1. What does the return to Detroit and Ford Field mean to Jets head coach Aaron Glenn, who spent the 2021-2024 seasons as the Lions defensive coordinator under Dan Campbell?
"A place that I coached. A place I have fond memories. A place that we want to win," Glenn said. "Things change so much from year to year. Going on my second year being removed (from Detroit). Obviously, I know a lot of those guys on the defensive staff and that system, the same goes for the offense system – a number of tweaks within that system.
"I know that we have a challenge. I can sit back and hear (Campbell) right now saying certain things. But it'll be a good challenge for us, and we'll be up for it. We'll be ready."
View photos of the starters for the New York Jets.
2. Glenn has a lot of respect for Campbell. He was Campbell's first hire after accepting the Lions head coaching job.
Glenn was asked this week about first meeting Campbell as players in Dallas and what he thought of him back then. He said he noticed Campbell's long flowing hair right away and respected his grit, thinking to himself Campbell was a true Y tight end in his book. Glenn knew Campbell was going to be in a fight every practice.
Glenn said that didn't change throughout the time they played together in Dallas. He said former Bills head coach Bill Parcells used to use Campbell to make other players mad.
"There were a number of fights in practice because of (Campbell)," Glenn said.
3. New York's defense has been very good to begin the year. They've held Tennessee (195) and Green Bay (199) to under 200 total yards of offense the first two weeks and head into Sunday's matchup No. 1 in total defense, No. 1 in rushing defense and No. 2 against the pass. The Jets have been particularly good at punching the football out and forcing fumbles. In two weeks, New York has forced six fumbles and recovered two.
"We are attacking the football. We're punching the football out," Glenn said. "And I do know this, those things are going to come around for us. The thing is I want our guys to continue to do that because you want that to be part of your DNA when it comes to defensive football."
Jets defensive lineman Harrison Phillips said hopefully last week was their 'unfair share' of bounces not going their way after recovering just one of the Packers' five fumbles.
Glenn said the defense attacks the football and doesn't give up explosive plays, and he loves how his unit attacks offenses their way.
4. "I think they have one of the best running backs in all of football," Phillips said of Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs this week.
He and his defensive teammates know limiting Gibbs and a Lions rushing attack that comes in ranked 11th in the NFL (115.0 ypg) is job No. 1. New York allowed just 68 rushing yards to Tennessee Week 1 and 63 yards on the ground to Green Bay last week. The Jets haven't allowed a rushing touchdown this season and come into Sunday's matchup with the top run defense in the NFL.
Phillips also talked about quarterback Jared Goff’s decision making, the physicality of the offensive line and tight ends, and the dynamic nature of Detroit's receiving corps. He looks forward to the challenge Sunday.
"This is from being in the division and playing them twice a year for all those years (in Minnesota)," Phillips said. "I know this is a really, really, good opponent. I think they've scored 30 points in their first two games. I think it's going to be an incredible test for us and our defense. We're definitely looking forward to being able to flush this (Packers) game and move on to Detroit and get out there and play another game."
5. Jets left tackle Olu Fashanu said this week it's on him and the offensive line to come out and establish the run better this week against the Lions. After running for 152 yards and two touchdowns on 39 attempts in a Week 1 win over Tennessee, the Jets were held to just 67 yards on the ground on 27 attempts (2.7 average) vs. Green Bay in Week 2.
"No matter who you play, you want to establish the run first just because if you're able to establish that first, then that opens up the entire field and allows us to get into a good groove," Fashanu said this week. "It's on myself, it's on the O-line to start fast, get everything going and get the offense going."
6. New York gave up a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, which allowed Green Bay to get into overtime and eventually win the game last week. Phillips said one of the things he'd like to see at practice this week for the Jets is for the players to step up their intensity in the later part of practice when they start getting tired - much like what happens late in a football game.
He said that first play of practice when the pads are on is always high intensity, but sometimes by play 30 or 40 the aggressiveness has worn off. He said this week the emphasis is to try to keep their foot on the pedal the entirety of this week's practices to make sure they not only start strong but can finish strong Sunday in Detroit.