Week 3 opponent: What the Jets are saying

3. New York's defense has been very good to begin the year. They've held Tennessee (195) and Green Bay (199) to under 200 total yards of offense the first two weeks and head into Sunday's matchup No. 1 in total defense, No. 1 in rushing defense and No. 2 against the pass. The Jets have been particularly good at punching the football out and forcing fumbles. In two weeks, New York has forced six fumbles and recovered two.

"We are attacking the football. We're punching the football out," Glenn said. "And I do know this, those things are going to come around for us. The thing is I want our guys to continue to do that because you want that to be part of your DNA when it comes to defensive football."

Jets defensive lineman Harrison Phillips said hopefully last week was their 'unfair share' of bounces not going their way after recovering just one of the Packers' five fumbles.

Glenn said the defense attacks the football and doesn't give up explosive plays, and he loves how his unit attacks offenses their way.

4. "I think they have one of the best running backs in all of football," Phillips said of Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs this week.

He and his defensive teammates know limiting Gibbs and a Lions rushing attack that comes in ranked 11th in the NFL (115.0 ypg) is job No. 1. New York allowed just 68 rushing yards to Tennessee Week 1 and 63 yards on the ground to Green Bay last week. The Jets haven't allowed a rushing touchdown this season and come into Sunday's matchup with the top run defense in the NFL.

Phillips also talked about quarterback Jared Goff’s decision making, the physicality of the offensive line and tight ends, and the dynamic nature of Detroit's receiving corps. He looks forward to the challenge Sunday.