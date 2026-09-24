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Week 3 opponent: What the Jets are saying

Sep 24, 2026 at 07:00 AM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

What are the New York Jets talking about ahead of Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field? Let's find out:

1. What does the return to Detroit and Ford Field mean to Jets head coach Aaron Glenn, who spent the 2021-2024 seasons as the Lions defensive coordinator under Dan Campbell?

"A place that I coached. A place I have fond memories. A place that we want to win," Glenn said. "Things change so much from year to year. Going on my second year being removed (from Detroit). Obviously, I know a lot of those guys on the defensive staff and that system, the same goes for the offense system – a number of tweaks within that system.

"I know that we have a challenge. I can sit back and hear (Campbell) right now saying certain things. But it'll be a good challenge for us, and we'll be up for it. We'll be ready."

Meet the Opponent: New York Jets

View photos of the starters for the New York Jets.

Head coach: Aaron Glenn Offensive coordinator: Frank Reich Defensive coordinator: Brian Duker Special teams coordinator: Chris Banjo (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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Head coach: Aaron Glenn

Offensive coordinator: Frank Reich

Defensive coordinator: Brian Duker

Special teams coordinator: Chris Banjo

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Garrett Wilson Backed up by Omar Cooper Jr. and Arian Smith (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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WR Garrett Wilson

Backed up by Omar Cooper Jr. and Arian Smith

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Jeremy Ruckert Backed up by Jelani Woods (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)
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TE Jeremy Ruckert

Backed up by Jelani Woods

(AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)

Kareem Elgazzar/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LT Olu Fashanu Backed up by Max Mitchell (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
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LT Olu Fashanu

Backed up by Max Mitchell

(AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LG Dylan Parham Backed up by Jordan Meredith (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
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LG Dylan Parham

Backed up by Jordan Meredith

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Josh Myers Backed up by Jordan Meredith (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
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C Josh Myers

Backed up by Jordan Meredith

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RG Joe Tippmann Backed up by Jordan Meredith (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
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RG Joe Tippmann

Backed up by Jordan Meredith

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RT Armand Membou Backed up by Chukwuma Okorafor (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
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RT Armand Membou

Backed up by Chukwuma Okorafor

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Mason Taylor Backed up by Kenyon Sadiq (AP Photo/John Amis)
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TE Mason Taylor

Backed up by Kenyon Sadiq

(AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Adonai Mitchell Backed up by Isaiah Williams (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
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WR Adonai Mitchell

Backed up by Isaiah Williams

(AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Geno Smith Backed up by Cade Klubnik (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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QB Geno Smith

Backed up by Cade Klubnik

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FB Andrew Beck (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
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FB Andrew Beck

(AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Breece Hall Backed up by Braelon Allen, Isaiah Davis and Kene Nwangwu (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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RB Breece Hall

Backed up by Braelon Allen, Isaiah Davis and Kene Nwangwu

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
EDGE Kingsley Enagbare Backed up by David Bailey (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
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EDGE Kingsley Enagbare

Backed up by David Bailey

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Harrison Phillips Backed up by Jowon Briggs (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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DL Harrison Phillips

Backed up by Jowon Briggs

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL T'vondre Sweat Backed up by Jowon Briggs (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
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DL T'vondre Sweat

Backed up by Jowon Briggs

(AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)

Vera Nieuwenhuis/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL David Onyemata Backed up by Darrell Jackson Jr. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
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DL David Onyemata

Backed up by Darrell Jackson Jr.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
EDGE Joseph Ossai Backed up by Will McDonald IV and Braiden McGregor (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
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EDGE Joseph Ossai

Backed up by Will McDonald IV and Braiden McGregor

(AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)

Vera Nieuwenhuis/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Jamien Sherwood Backed up by Marcelino McCrary-Ball (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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LB Jamien Sherwood

Backed up by Marcelino McCrary-Ball

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Demario Davis Backed up by Kiko Mauigoa and Trevin Wallace (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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LB Demario Davis

Backed up by Kiko Mauigoa and Trevin Wallace

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. Backed up by D'Angelo Ponds (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
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NB Jarvis Brownlee Jr.

Backed up by D'Angelo Ponds

(AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

Joshua A. Bickel/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Brandon Stephens Backed up by Qwan'tez Stiggers (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
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CB Brandon Stephens

Backed up by Qwan'tez Stiggers

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Azareye'h Thomas Backed up by Nahshon Wright (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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CB Azareye'h Thomas

Backed up by Nahshon Wright

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Minkah Fitzpatrick Backed up by Malachi Moore (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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S Minkah Fitzpatrick

Backed up by Malachi Moore

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Dane Belton Backed up by Andre Cisco (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
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S Dane Belton

Backed up by Andre Cisco

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Blake Grupe (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
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K Blake Grupe

(AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Austin McNamara (AP Photo/John Amis)
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P/H Austin McNamara

(AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
PR Isaiah Williams Backed up by Isaiah Davis (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
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PR Isaiah Williams

Backed up by Isaiah Davis

(AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Yuki Iwamura/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR Kene Nwangwu Backed up by Isaiah Williams and Isaiah Davis (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
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KR Kene Nwangwu

Backed up by Isaiah Williams and Isaiah Davis

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Thomas Hennessy (Vianney Le Caer/AP Content Services for the NFL)
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LS Thomas Hennessy

(Vianney Le Caer/AP Content Services for the NFL)

Vianney Le Caer/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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2. Glenn has a lot of respect for Campbell. He was Campbell's first hire after accepting the Lions head coaching job.

Glenn was asked this week about first meeting Campbell as players in Dallas and what he thought of him back then. He said he noticed Campbell's long flowing hair right away and respected his grit, thinking to himself Campbell was a true Y tight end in his book. Glenn knew Campbell was going to be in a fight every practice.

Glenn said that didn't change throughout the time they played together in Dallas. He said former Bills head coach Bill Parcells used to use Campbell to make other players mad.

"There were a number of fights in practice because of (Campbell)," Glenn said.

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3. New York's defense has been very good to begin the year. They've held Tennessee (195) and Green Bay (199) to under 200 total yards of offense the first two weeks and head into Sunday's matchup No. 1 in total defense, No. 1 in rushing defense and No. 2 against the pass. The Jets have been particularly good at punching the football out and forcing fumbles. In two weeks, New York has forced six fumbles and recovered two.

"We are attacking the football. We're punching the football out," Glenn said. "And I do know this, those things are going to come around for us. The thing is I want our guys to continue to do that because you want that to be part of your DNA when it comes to defensive football."

Jets defensive lineman Harrison Phillips said hopefully last week was their 'unfair share' of bounces not going their way after recovering just one of the Packers' five fumbles.

Glenn said the defense attacks the football and doesn't give up explosive plays, and he loves how his unit attacks offenses their way.

4. "I think they have one of the best running backs in all of football," Phillips said of Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs this week.

He and his defensive teammates know limiting Gibbs and a Lions rushing attack that comes in ranked 11th in the NFL (115.0 ypg) is job No. 1. New York allowed just 68 rushing yards to Tennessee Week 1 and 63 yards on the ground to Green Bay last week. The Jets haven't allowed a rushing touchdown this season and come into Sunday's matchup with the top run defense in the NFL.

Phillips also talked about quarterback Jared Goff’s decision making, the physicality of the offensive line and tight ends, and the dynamic nature of Detroit's receiving corps. He looks forward to the challenge Sunday.

"This is from being in the division and playing them twice a year for all those years (in Minnesota)," Phillips said. "I know this is a really, really, good opponent. I think they've scored 30 points in their first two games. I think it's going to be an incredible test for us and our defense. We're definitely looking forward to being able to flush this (Packers) game and move on to Detroit and get out there and play another game."

5. Jets left tackle Olu Fashanu said this week it's on him and the offensive line to come out and establish the run better this week against the Lions. After running for 152 yards and two touchdowns on 39 attempts in a Week 1 win over Tennessee, the Jets were held to just 67 yards on the ground on 27 attempts (2.7 average) vs. Green Bay in Week 2.

"No matter who you play, you want to establish the run first just because if you're able to establish that first, then that opens up the entire field and allows us to get into a good groove," Fashanu said this week. "It's on myself, it's on the O-line to start fast, get everything going and get the offense going."

6. New York gave up a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, which allowed Green Bay to get into overtime and eventually win the game last week. Phillips said one of the things he'd like to see at practice this week for the Jets is for the players to step up their intensity in the later part of practice when they start getting tired - much like what happens late in a football game.

He said that first play of practice when the pads are on is always high intensity, but sometimes by play 30 or 40 the aggressiveness has worn off. He said this week the emphasis is to try to keep their foot on the pedal the entirety of this week's practices to make sure they not only start strong but can finish strong Sunday in Detroit.

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