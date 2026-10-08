10 takeaways from Petzing, Sheppard & Fipp

Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard and special teams coordinator Dave Fipp spoke to the media Thursday as they do every week during the regular season. Here are my 10 biggest takeaways from those media sessions:

1. Sheppard said the defense through four games has looked nothing like what he thought it would coming out of camp. He said the back seven have been doing a disservice to the defensive line. Detroit ranks second in sacks, third in pressure rate and first in non-blitz pressure rate. He added the D-line is the best they have been in his six years in Detroit. The issue has been the back seven and Sheppard is focused on fixing the issues there.

2. Detroit's offense ranks 20th in rushing offense this season averaging 102.0 yards per game. Part of that has been being down by double digits and having to throw their way back into the game against Buffalo and Carolina. Petzing said Thursday that they must be better running the football. He wants to see two things improve moving forward:

More explosive runs. Detroit's 12 runs of 10-plus yards rank eighth, but they are 22nd in 20-plus yard runs (one) and do not have a run of 50-plus yards in four games.

More consistency drive-to-drive and game-to-game with the run game.

3. Fipp put the blame squarely on his shoulders for the Lions having to use a timeout because they only had 10 men on the field on a field goal try last week.