Camp Notes: McNeill impressed by defensive line depth

When general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell sat down early in the offseason to discuss the trajectory of the 2026 season and the roster there were two main goals they came up with:

Get younger in several spots Foster more competition across the roster

As training camp and the preseason wind down and the deadline to trim the roster from 90 to an initial 53 approaches in just four days, there are a number of positions where the increased depth and competition is making for some tough decisions.

One of those places is along the defensive line, where Detroit looks the deepest it's been in the Holmes and Campbell era. That defensive line group has been consistently disruptive and productive all camp and is an area that coaches and players seem excited about heading into the regular season.

"I would say so," veteran Alim McNeill said Wednesday when asked if this is the best collection of defensive linemen he's played alongside in camp in his five seasons in Detroit. "We have a lot of quick, twitchy, super strong, explosive guys everywhere at every position. It's been showcasing here in camp.

"We got to do it again tomorrow, but it's been outstanding to see. It's actually, really, really cool to see."

Campbell talked about the difficult decision of trying to get that room to the number the Lions need to take to maintain balance across the 53-man roster.