Camp Notes: McNeill impressed by defensive line depth

When general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell sat down early in the offseason to discuss the trajectory of the 2026 season and the roster there were two main goals they came up with:
- Get younger in several spots
- Foster more competition across the roster
As training camp and the preseason wind down and the deadline to trim the roster from 90 to an initial 53 approaches in just four days, there are a number of positions where the increased depth and competition is making for some tough decisions.
One of those places is along the defensive line, where Detroit looks the deepest it's been in the Holmes and Campbell era. That defensive line group has been consistently disruptive and productive all camp and is an area that coaches and players seem excited about heading into the regular season.
"I would say so," veteran Alim McNeill said Wednesday when asked if this is the best collection of defensive linemen he's played alongside in camp in his five seasons in Detroit. "We have a lot of quick, twitchy, super strong, explosive guys everywhere at every position. It's been showcasing here in camp.
"We got to do it again tomorrow, but it's been outstanding to see. It's actually, really, really cool to see."
Campbell talked about the difficult decision of trying to get that room to the number the Lions need to take to maintain balance across the 53-man roster.
"I mean, that can go any way right now, it really can," Campbell said. "The hard thing is you can't keep all those guys. You just can't, not without it hurting the rest of your roster."
Thursday's final practice of training camp and Saturday's preseason finale could be make or break for a few players vying for the final couple spots.
Veteran edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson has had the most dominating camp since arriving as the No. 2 pick in 2022. DJ Wonnum and Derrick Moore have also had good camps, providing nice depth on the edges. Ahmed Hassanein and Eric O'Neill have also had good camps, and undrafted rookie Anthony Lucas has shown some flashes too.
Inside, McNeill looks back to his old self now more than a year and a half removed from ACL surgery. He's been a handful inside all camp. Tyleik Williams has embraced the nose tackle role and that seems to fit his skillset.
Tyler Lacy has consistently gotten first-team reps all camp as both he and veteran Levi Onwuzurike offer the versatility to play inside or the big end spot. Rookie Skyler Gill-Howard has been one of the best stories in camp with his play as the sixth-round pick tries to lock down a roster spot. Chris Smith is a trusted veteran, and Ben Stille has stood out a times as well.
"I feel really good with where our D-line is at right now and really that front seven," Campbell said Wednesday. "I feel really good, man. I feel like it's a good group. It's a versatile group. There's depth in there. There's pieces. You can ask them to do different jobs. And so yeah, you're asking me right now, I feel really good about it."
It's expected there will be some tough conversations to be had, but that's a good problem to have.
"It's interesting, the D-line room is the most interesting," Campbell said this week. "It's just top to bottom, there's a ton of good players in there, we feel like."
REED READY
Cornerback D.J. Reed is trying to stay in the moment, worrying about one day and one practice at a time and what he needs to do to get himself ready for the regular season.
Reed started off last year, his first in Detroit after signing a multi-year deal in free agency, pretty well. His season was derailed by a hamstring injury that forced him to miss six contests and he felt he was never the same player coming back after losing some of his explosion.
Before the injury, opposing quarterbacks had a 61.3 passer rating when targeting Reed and he had a 68.1 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus. The rating after he returned from injury jumped to 88.0 and the PFF grade dipped to 54.1.
Reed said Wednesday he's felt the explosion back in camp, which is good news for a Lions secondary in some flux right now due to injury and fitting in new pieces. They need Reed to be the stabilizing No. 1 cornerback while they work out the rest around him.
"I feel great," Reed said. "It's the end of camp so the body is sore but you're building that callous for the season. We got one more big day tomorrow but overall, I feel good. Just trying to keep building every day, trying to get better every day. Want to finish training camp strong, want to continue to get better and want to stay healthy. I definitely feel like I'm in a great spot."
View photos of the Detroit Lions' new Rivalries uniform.
EXTRA POINTS
- It will be a quick turnaround for Holmes and Campbell from playing in a 1 p.m. preseason finale to needing to trim the roster to an initial 53 by 6 p.m. Sunday.
"This is difficult," Campbell said. "So, you have got to have a pretty good idea where you're at before you go into that game, knowing there's a few spots left. But you better have a pretty good idea because it's a quick turnaround. We land next morning, get up and we have got things we have to do and it's difficult. It's on you."
- Defensive back Christian Izien has been in the hunt for a nickel cornerback role and has taken backup safety reps but his availability for Week 1 is now in question after suffering an undisclosed injury.
"It'll probably be a little bit here," Campbell said. "I don't know if we'll have him for the opener or not, but we'll have him. I mean, we're going to get him here. If it's not then, we'll get him here early in the season at some point."