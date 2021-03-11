Daniel Jeremiah thinks any of the top 3 receivers would be good for Lions at 7

Other highlights from Jeremiah's call include the following:

1. Holmes hasn't ruled out the possibility of drafting a quarterback at No. 7. When asked about North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, who is scheduled for a pro day workout Friday, Jeremiah said Lance reminds him of Steve McNair.

2. Jeremiah said Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, who some draft analysts have linked to Detroit at No. 7 is a linebacker "who can do everything."

3. Detroit will also look to boost the interior of their defensive line this offseason, but the draft might not be a great place to do that, at least early on. Jeremiah said there's a chance not a single defensive tackle is selected in the first round this year. He said it might be the least talented defensive tackle group in the draft in a decade.

4. The Lions need to retool at linebacker, and Jeremiah said there's a bunch of off-the-ball linebacker options in this class who he thinks can come in and contribute right away as rookies.

5. Who might ultimately be the best player in this year's draft class according to Jeremiah? Florida TE/WR Kyle Pitts, who comes in at No. 3 in Jeremiah's Top 50. Jeremiah compared Pitts to Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, but with a bigger catch radius. Jeremiah called Pitts a "rare dude."