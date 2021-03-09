Lions sign free agent WR Tyrell Williams

Mar 09, 2021 at 10:37 AM

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed free agent WR Tyrell Williams. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.

Williams spent the past two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, posting 42 receptions for 651 yards (15.5 avg.) and six touchdowns in 2019 before spending the 2020 season on Injured Reserve.

He originally entered the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Western Oregon in 2015 and spent the first four seasons of his career with the club.

Williams has appeared in 69 games (49 starts) and has registered 197 receptions for 3,181 yards (16.1 avg.) and 23 touchdowns in his career.

Related Content

news

Lions announce roster moves

news

Lions tender three exclusive rights free agents

news

Lions announce 2021 coaching staff

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday the team's 2021 coaching staff.
news

Lions hire Antwaan Randle El as wide receivers coach

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have hired Antwaan Randle El as the team's wide receivers coach.
news

Lions add Jett Modkins and DeOn'Tae Pannell to coaching staff

news

Lions hire Dom Capers as senior defensive assistant

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they have hired Dom Capers as senior defensive assistant.
news

Rob Zimmerman of DeWitt High School named Coach of the Year

The Detroit Lions have named Rob Zimmerman of DeWitt High School the 2020 Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Year.
news

Lions add Duce Staley, Mark Brunell and Mark DeLeone to coaching staff

The Detroit Lions announced three additions to the coaching staff Friday.
news

Lions add Aubrey Pleasant to coaching staff

The Detroit Lions announced today that Aubrey Pleasant has been named the team's pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach.
news

Lions hire Anthony Lynn as offensive coordinator

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that Anthony Lynn has been named the team's new offensive coordinator.
news

Lions add Ray Agnew and John Dorsey to front office

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have added Ray Agnew and John Dorsey to the team's player personnel staff.
Advertising