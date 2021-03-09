Lions sign free agent WR Tyrell Williams

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed free agent WR Tyrell Williams. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.
Williams spent the past two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, posting 42 receptions for 651 yards (15.5 avg.) and six touchdowns in 2019 before spending the 2020 season on Injured Reserve.
He originally entered the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Western Oregon in 2015 and spent the first four seasons of his career with the club.
Williams has appeared in 69 games (49 starts) and has registered 197 receptions for 3,181 yards (16.1 avg.) and 23 touchdowns in his career.