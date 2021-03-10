TWENTYMAN: 10 free agents that could interest Lions

The official start of the new league year and free agency is a week away, and that's when the retooling of Detroit's roster can officially begin for new Lions general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell.

There are a lot of new faces on the Lions coaching staff and front office, and Campbell said last week that past experience with some of this year's free agents could come in handy when deciding who to go after.

"In free agency you don't always know what all the warts are," Campbell said. "You do when you've been with these guys and sometimes, you're harder on your own guys when you're around them longer. But I've said this before and the staff knows this, man, Brad's been at the Rams, so has Ray Agnew (Jr.), right? Duce (Staley) has been at Philly. Mark DeLeone has been at Chicago. I mean, so yes, but that doesn't mean that they are all going to be from one team.

"So, if there's some guys out there that are from other teams that we have history with, this coaching staff has history with, our personnel department, our GM, our assistant GM has history with that we know and we trust and are our type of guys, yeah, I would say that would be pretty intriguing."

With that being said, here is my list of 10 potential free agents that could interest the Lions:

1. Troy Hill, CB, LA Rams

Hill is a playmaking cornerback who played primarily in the slot last season, but he has experience playing outside as well. He recorded a career-high three interceptions last season and scored two touchdowns for the Rams' top-ranked secondary. New Lions defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant coached the cornerbacks in Los Angeles the last four seasons and knows Hill well. Hill also recorded 77 tackles in 2020, so he's not afraid to mix it up in the run game as well.

2. Michael Davis, CB, LA Chargers