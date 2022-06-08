Campbell on McNeill: 'He's arguably the strongest pound-for-pound player we have'

McNeill played well as a rookie in the three-man front the Lions used as their base defense. He played all 17 games with six starts. He had 39 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks.

Campbell expects McNeill to play even better this year in the four-man front the Lions are going to use as their base defense.

McNeill has quickness to go with power at 6-2 and 330 pounds.

"He's arguably the strongest pound-for-pound player we have," Campbell said. "We have some strong guys on this team. He's definitely up there. And he works his rear off.

"Some of the things that we are doing defensively are going to serve him well. He's got a good first step. He's got really good feet, and he is powerful.

"When you're built the way he is and have the tools he has, he can be somewhat problematic for an offensive line.