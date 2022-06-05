Okwara splitting time between defensive line and linebackers

Jun 05, 2022 at 08:48 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Julian Okwara is getting a double dose of coaching heading into his third NFL season.

The Lions are tapping into Okwara's versatility by cross-training him as both an on-the-ball defensive end and an off-the-ball linebacker this offseason, which means he splits his time between defensive line coach Todd Wash's room and linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard's room.

"Coach Shep was a middle linebacker when he was playing in the league ... even the transition from rookie to my second year just understanding coverage, I think he made a huge impact in just my understanding of coverage," Okwara said after Thursday's open OTA practice.

"Just being in his room and hearing what the linebackers are saying in terms of communication ... and then some days go to coach Wash's room and be able to hear what the d-line is talking about and be able learn from them. I think it's just a combination of two great lines I can learn from."

Okwara even joked that it really works out well for him going between each room because he gets double the dinners courtesy of the rookies in both the d-line and linebacker rooms.

Okwara played a majority of his reps last year along the defensive line and really started to come along at the end of last season, recording three sacks in his last three games and finishing with five sacks on the year to go with 27 tackles, six tackles for loss, an interception and a fumble recovery.

The Lions think his athleticism will allow him to stand up and play off the ball, so they can move him around and play the matchup game with him.

Related Links

"We consider him a linebacker. He is a hybrid," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of Okwara. "We consider him in base as a linebacker, more of a SAM linebacker or on the edge. In sub or in nickel, he becomes more of that defensive end.

"Third down he could become kind of that spin or stand up X player. But, just as far as if you're rolling out base, he's one of the guys competing in our edge, SAM linebacker."

The Lions' linebacker room is in an open competition right now, and Okwara will have a chance to carve out a significant role if his versatility continues to show up in practice and he can affect plays, which has been the case through the first two open OTA practices.

Okwara says he feels really good about the coverage aspect of playing linebacker. He has a good understanding of where his help is at, where he needs to be, and understanding leverage. But he couldn't help but lament some of the missed opportunities he had to make big plays last year, and said finishing those plays was his major goal heading into his third season.

"Last year I did alright," he said. "There were definitely a lot of plays – playing the Ravens (Week 3) I realistically missed three or four sacks in that game, honestly. That game I was sick to my stomach.

"Just small stuff like that ... make sure I'm finishing those plays. That's something I need to work on going into this year. There are plays when I'm right there, I just need to finish up."

Related Content

news

Johnson wants to help Goff have 'best season of his career'

Helping Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff have the best season of his career is one of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson's top priorities this year.

news

Okudah working his way back from Achilles injury

Cornerback Jeff Okudah is back on the field as a limited participant in Detroit Lions OTAs as he works his way back from an Achilles injury.

news

TIM AND MIKE: OTA Week 2 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from open OTA practice.

news

What to expect from Lions' defense in Glenn's second year as coordinator

Aaron Glenn is back for his second season as Detroit Lions defensive coordinator, and he has some changes in store for that side of the ball.

news

Barnes looking to stand out in tough competition at LB

Second-year linebacker Derrick Barnes knows the competition at LB is tough, and he's looking forward to competing for a bigger role.

news

Melifonwu taking some reps at safety during OTAs

Second-year Detroit Lions defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu took reps at both cornerback and safety in Thursday's open OTA practice.

news

TIM AND MIKE: OTA Week 1 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from open OTA practice.

news

5 things to watch: 2022 Detroit Lions OTAs

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 things to watch as the Detroit Lions start OTAs.

news

Paschal sees himself as a 'big defensive end' on Lions' d-line

Rookie Josh Paschal sees himself fitting in as a big defensive end on the Detroit Lions' d-line.

news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Which rookie has the best chance to make an immediate impact?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Detroit Lions continue the offseason training program.

news

What to expect from Lions' offense under Ben Johnson

Head coach Dan Campbell recently talked with media about what we can expect from the Detroit Lions' offense under new coordinator Ben Johnson.

Advertising