Okwara splitting time between defensive line and linebackers

Julian Okwara is getting a double dose of coaching heading into his third NFL season.

The Lions are tapping into Okwara's versatility by cross-training him as both an on-the-ball defensive end and an off-the-ball linebacker this offseason, which means he splits his time between defensive line coach Todd Wash's room and linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard's room.

"Coach Shep was a middle linebacker when he was playing in the league ... even the transition from rookie to my second year just understanding coverage, I think he made a huge impact in just my understanding of coverage," Okwara said after Thursday's open OTA practice.