TIM AND MIKE: Minicamp Day 1 observations

All five together: It was nice to see veteran left tackle Taylor Decker taking part in the walkthrough portion of practice Tuesday as he manages a foot injury that isn't expected to limit him at all come training camp. What was really nice was seeing Decker, Jonah Jackson, Frank Ragnow, Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Penei Sewell lined up together for that team walkthrough period. Those five staying healthy and playing together is going to be the key on offense. They could be one of the best units in football if they stay healthy. They didn't play a single game together as a five-man unit last season. – Tim Twentyman