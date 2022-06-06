5 things to watch: Detroit Lions minicamp

2. ROOKIE IMPACT

There was a three-play stretch in the first open OTA practice a couple weeks back where No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson wrecked an 11-on-11 period with what would have been three straight sacks of quarterback David Blough in a two-minute period.

Rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez has impressed early on with his film study and ability to pick up the scheme and translate it to the field.

Second-round pick Josh Paschal has been teaming up with Hutchinson, both as an inside rusher and on the opposite edge, causing some early havoc upfront.

The competition ramps up a little bit during minicamp, though it's still without pads. Can some of these rookies continue to make a mark and build some momentum heading into training camp?

3. DEFENSIVE PROGRESSION

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has made some significant changes to his defensive scheme this offseason, moving to more of an aggressive, even front with an attacking mindset to better match the personnel he has on defense.

We've seen more of that upfield approach in the first couple OTA practices, and it definitely feels different.

As a result, the linebackers are also playing more of an up-field style, and that's an adjustment for them too. The goal is to really take advantage of some of the athletes upfront and their ability to play on the other side of the line of scrimmage more.