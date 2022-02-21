O'HARA: A look back at the Lions' extra first-round picks

Jahvid Best:

Acquired with the 30th pick from a draft-day trade.

Career stats: In 22 games, 945 yards rushing and six TDs, 85 receptions for 774 yards and three TDs.

His career ended because of a concussion sustained in Game 6 of 2011, his second season. Best had a history of concussions from his college days at Cal.

What he brought: Speed, acceleration, good hands and the ability to change direction in a flash, he lived up to what the late Charlie Sanders said in his role as assistant personnel director.

"He's a matchup nightmare," Sanders said in Best's first training camp.

Best made an immediate impact as a rookie. He scored five TDs in his first two games -- four rushing, one receiving.

Highlight moment: The Lions won their first five games of 2011, and Best was the star of a 24-13 win over the Bears in Game 5 at Ford Field.

On Monday Night, the atmosphere was electric. Best rushed for 163 yards and broke the game open with an 88-yard TD run in the third quarter.