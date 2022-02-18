2022 Combine preview: Quarterback

The quarterback class usually drives the top of the NFL Draft, but it will be interesting to see how much that's the case this year.

There isn't a generational talent in this draft like there has been the last couple drafts with the likes of Trevor Lawrence and Joe Burrow, but a team who needs a quarterback could fall in love with one of this year's prospects and make a play for him at the top of the draft.

Top 5 quarterbacks to watch at the Combine:

1. Matt Corral, Mississippi, 6-2, 205

The top underclassman in a mostly senior group of quarterbacks, Corral has all the physical traits NFL teams like at the position. He's got a strong arm and quick release, and he showed terrific accuracy the last two seasons. He improved his touchdown-to-interception ratio from 2-to-1 as a sophomore to 4-to-1 this past season. He threw 20 touchdowns and also rushed for 633 yards and 11 scores in 2021.

2. Malik Willis, Liberty, 6-1, 225