2022 Combine preview: Edge rusher

Lions need at the position: High

Charles Harris, who led the Lions with 7.5 sacks, is a free agent. The team also has to make a decision about Trey Flowers' long-term future with the team this offseason, and veteran Romeo Okwara is coming off a serious Achilles injury. The Lions' 30 sacks this past season were the third fewest in the NFL.

The Lions have the making of a pretty decent secondary, especially if they add to the safety position this offseason, they just need a better marriage between the rush and cover, particularly from the rush side. Julian Okwara and Austin Bryant have some upside as young edge rushers, but teams can never have too many good, young pass rushers.

The Lions have the No. 2 pick and don't have a need for an offensive tackle. That could put pass rusher and potentially a safety, high on their wish list. Both Hutchinson or Thibodeaux could be there at No. 2. One way for this defense to take a big leap forward would be to add an elite rusher.