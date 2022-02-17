Lions re-sign FB Jason Cabinda to contract extension through 2023 season

Feb 17, 2022 at 11:49 AM

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have re-signed FB Jason Cabinda to a contract extension through the 2023 season. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.

Cabinda appeared in 14 games (four starts) for Detroit in 2021, recording three rushes for 23 yards (7.7 avg.), four receptions for 16 yards (4.0 avg.) and a touchdown while adding seven special teams tackles (six solo). He was also named the team's nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for his outstanding community service activities off the field.

Cabinda originally entered the NFL with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State in 2018. He played linebacker exclusively with the Raiders in 2018 before making his first appearance at fullback with the Lions at the end of the 2019 season.

In 44 career games (nine starts), Cabinda has produced four rushes for 23 yards (5.8 avg.), six receptions for 24 yards (4.0 avg.) and a touchdown and has added 21 defensive tackles (14 solo) along with 16 special teams tackles (10 solo).

