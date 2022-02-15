O'HARA: A history of who's been available at 32

2016: Oklahoma State DE Emmanuel Ogbah, by Browns.

(Note: The 32nd pick this year was the first pick in the second round. The Patriots had the 32nd pick, but it was forfeited as part of the punishment for QB Tom Brady using deflated footballs. There were only 31 first-round picks.)

Ogbah has produced impressive sack totals, but not for the Browns. He has nine sacks in each of the last two seasons for the Dolphins. He had 12.5 sacks with Cleveland in his first three seasons with the Browns and 5.5 in his one season with the Chiefs after being traded by the Browns.

Bottom line: The Browns drafted a productive pass rusher -- for the Dolphins.

2017: Wisconsin OT Ryan Ramczyk, by Saints.

So many strong, tough, reliable offensive linemen have been drafted into the NFL out of Wisconsin. This is another one of them.

Bottom line: Ramczyk missed one game in his first four seasons and seven in 2021 because of a knee injury and COVID-19. He returned to play 64 snaps in the final game. That commitment is part of why he was drafted.

2018: Louisville QB Lamar Jackson, by Ravens.

Injuries cut him back to 12 games in 2021, but nothing else has stopped him. He has a 37-12 won-loss record, 84 career TD passes vs. 31 interceptions and 3,673 yards rushing with two seasons of more than 1,000.