Oruwariye: Being a lockdown cornerback should always be the goal

Oruwariye's confidence level is high after the year he had in Detroit. He said the next step in the process isn't just to be a lockdown defender, but to also bring his teammates with him in that process to accomplish more as a team.

"I think we have a lot of guys with talent and I'm nowhere near my peak," he said. "I know they are nowhere near their peak as well. I think if I can just rally everyone around and keep playing with that confidence, we'll be a hard defense to play against."