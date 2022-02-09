NFL analysts have high praise for St. Brown

Feb 09, 2022 at 06:27 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

LOS ANGELES Amon-Ra St. Brown might have been the 17th wide receiver taken in last year's NFL Draft, but only a few of the 16 selected ahead of him had the impact St. Brown did, and the league's former receivers and NFL analysts have taken notice.

"I watched this guy and broke him down (before the draft) and he's an extremely explosive player," former Packers wide receiver and current NFL analyst James Jones said of St. Brown on Wednesday in LA. "When you watch him play, the first thing that jumps out is how smart he is, understanding defenses and how to get open and things like that.

"I'm not surprised at all (by St. Brown's success). I think he has a bright future. I love the way he plays the game. I think Detroit got a really good player. I mean, it's a steal getting him in the fourth round, and I think you're going to see some really good things from him."

Jones said the No. 1 key to being a good receiver in this league is being good at running routes.

Charles H. Wright Museum photos

View photos from DLA Field Trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum.

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 81

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 81

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Director of External Affairs Edward Foxworth III during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 81

Director of External Affairs Edward Foxworth III during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Director of External Affairs Edward Foxworth III during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 81

Director of External Affairs Edward Foxworth III during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 81

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 81

during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 81

Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 81

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Director of External Affairs Edward Foxworth III during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 81

Director of External Affairs Edward Foxworth III during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 81

during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 81

Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 81

Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 81

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 81

Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Director of External Affairs Edward Foxworth III during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 81

Director of External Affairs Edward Foxworth III during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 81

Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 81

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Director of External Affairs Edward Foxworth III during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 81

Director of External Affairs Edward Foxworth III during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 81

Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 81

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 81

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 81

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 81

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) and students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 81

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) and students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) and students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 81

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) and students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 81

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 81

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 81

Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 81

Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 81

Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 81

Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
32 / 81

Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
33 / 81

Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Director of External Affairs Edward Foxworth III during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
34 / 81

Director of External Affairs Edward Foxworth III during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
35 / 81

Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Director of External Affairs Edward Foxworth III during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
36 / 81

Director of External Affairs Edward Foxworth III during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Director of External Affairs Edward Foxworth III during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
37 / 81

Director of External Affairs Edward Foxworth III during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Director of External Affairs Edward Foxworth III during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
38 / 81

Director of External Affairs Edward Foxworth III during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Director of External Affairs Edward Foxworth III during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
39 / 81

Director of External Affairs Edward Foxworth III during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) and students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
40 / 81

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) and students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
41 / 81

during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Social Media Manager Lauren Harper, Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
42 / 81

Social Media Manager Lauren Harper, Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
43 / 81

Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) & students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
44 / 81

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) & students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
45 / 81

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
46 / 81

Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
47 / 81

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
48 / 81

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
49 / 81

Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
50 / 81

Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
51 / 81

during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
52 / 81

Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
53 / 81

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Yolanda Jack during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
54 / 81

Yolanda Jack during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Yolanda Jack during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
55 / 81

Yolanda Jack during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Yolanda Jack during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
56 / 81

Yolanda Jack during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
57 / 81

Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Jonathan Jones during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
58 / 81

Jonathan Jones during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
59 / 81

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Community Relations Coordinator Rebecca Springle during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
60 / 81

Community Relations Coordinator Rebecca Springle during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
61 / 81

Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Jonathan Jones during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
62 / 81

Jonathan Jones during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Jonathan Jones during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
63 / 81

Jonathan Jones during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Jonathan Jones during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
64 / 81

Jonathan Jones during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Jonathan Jones during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
65 / 81

Jonathan Jones during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Jonathan Jones during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
66 / 81

Jonathan Jones during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Manager of Player & Alumni Relations Moe Pearson during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
67 / 81

Detroit Lions Manager of Player & Alumni Relations Moe Pearson during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Jonathan Jones during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
68 / 81

Jonathan Jones during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Yolanda Jack during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
69 / 81

Yolanda Jack during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
70 / 81

Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Yolanda Jack during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
71 / 81

Yolanda Jack during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Yolanda Jack during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
72 / 81

Yolanda Jack during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Jonathan Jones during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
73 / 81

Jonathan Jones during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
74 / 81

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Yolanda Jack during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
75 / 81

Yolanda Jack during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
76 / 81

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
77 / 81

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
78 / 81

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
79 / 81

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Manager of Player & Alumni Relations Moe Pearson during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
80 / 81

Detroit Lions Manager of Player & Alumni Relations Moe Pearson during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) and students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
81 / 81

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) and students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"If you can run routes you play in this league for a long time and that's what he's good at," Jones said.

St. Brown set Lions rookie franchise records in receptions (90) and receiving yards (912). He also became the first rookie in NFL history to produce six straight games with eight or more receptions and became the first Lions rookie to record a touchdown in four straight games.

That was something NFL Network analyst and former Bengals and Browns wide receiver Andrew Hawkins pointed out as the thing that impressed him the most with St. Brown's rookie season. Hawkins said it's impressive for any player to have that kind of stretch of games when the defense is geared up to stop it. St. Brown's ability to do it as a rookie speaks to his maturity.

St. Brown proved he can make the big plays when his team needed it, especially down the stretch. Not all rookies are ready for those moments.

Related Links

"Oh my god, if he continues down this path, especially with the way (he) started. You know what I think about, man? The numbers that are going to be out there for the wide receivers when those guys come up," Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin said Wednesday when asked about St. Brown and all the talented young receivers in the league right now.

Irvin has watched the development of the receiver position with a close eye over the years.

"Now you've got Deebo Samuel is up. You got Davante Adams. All of those (young receivers), when they come up, (Ja'Marr) Chase and St. Brown, all of them, they are going to be getting brand new crazy numbers," he said.

St. Brown's abilities as a pass catcher are well documented, but one thing that can go unnoticed is that he was Detroit's best blocking receiver as a rookie. That's something Jones said Lions fans should like the most about St. Brown, because it speaks to his football character.

"It just tells you that he's raised well, man," Jones said. "When it comes down to blocking that's the time when you show your team that you're unselfish. I think especially as a young player you're going to get the respect of your peers, especially when they see you out there doing it.

"I'm just excited because it's a different mentality. If you look at receivers it's like, 'Throw us the ball.' That's just kind of how we're built. When you're able to get a guy that's like, 'man, I'm trying to be a complete receiver and do it all,' you know that's big time, specially at an early age in his career."

St. Brown looks to have a very bright future ahead of him, and the NFL community is taking notice.

Related Content

news

5 takeaways from Roger Goodell's press conference

Catch up on all the league-wide news from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's annual press conference.
news

324 prospects invited to 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

324 prospects have been invited to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
news

For Aidan Hutchinson, potential to stay in Michigan & help Lions 'would mean a lot'

If the Detroit Lions drafted Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson, he said it would be really exciting to come in and help the team continue to improve.
news

Brockers thinks Lions are a couple pieces away from taking off

Lions defensive end Michael Brockers thinks Detroit is just a couple pieces away from a big turnaround in 2022.
news

Q&A with Barry Sanders: Lions' run game, Campbell's first year as HC & more

Tim Twentyman caught up with Lions Legend Barry Sanders in Los Angeles for a Q&A session covering Detroit's run game, Dan Campbell's first year as head coach and more.
news

How Cephus & Benson factor into Lions' plans at WR

Wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El recently shared his thoughts on how Quintez Cephus and Trinity Benson factor into the Detroit Lions' plans at WR.
news

Goff talks offseason routine, optimism heading into 2022 & more

Tim Twentyman caught up with Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who talked about his offseason routine, optimism heading into 2022 and more.
news

SDSU DE Cameron Thomas has Michigan ties, grew up a Lions fan

SDSU DE Cameron Thomas, who has Michigan ties and grew up a Lions fan, was excited to work with the Detroit coaching staff during the Senior Bowl, even though his week was cut short due to injury.
news

TWENTYMAN: 10 players who impressed at Senior Bowl practices

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 players who stood out during Senior Bowl practices.
news

FSU edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II turns heads at Senior Bowl

Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II had a great week of practice at the Senior Bowl.
news

Could Senior Bowl wide receivers be in Lions' offseason plans?

Detroit Lions wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El said he hopes the team adds three WRs this offseason. Could any of the WR prospects at the Senior Bowl fit?
Advertising