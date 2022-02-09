324 prospects invited to 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

A total of 324 players have been invited to participate in the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis March 1-7

The annual event at Lucas Oil Stadium and the attached Indianapolis Convention Center features medical evaluations, interviews with team personnel, media sessions, testing and on-field workouts for most of college football's best talent entering the 2022 NFL Draft April 28-30 in Las Vegas.

"We're so far ahead in our overall process than where we were a year ago, whether it's from free agency, draft prep, all that stuff – we're in a much better position," Lions general manager Brad Holmes said after the season.

"We went through some hard stuff, and I was kind of saying it all year, we are going through these hard things, but I will say at this point the foundation is laid. We still have some work that we have to do. We don't overlook that. But we're excited about this next phase of the process and the next phase of this journey."

Georgia leads the way with 14 players invited to the Combine, followed by Alabama (11), Oklahoma (11), LSU (9) and Texas A&M (9). Michigan has eight players invited, including potential Top 5 pick Aidan Hutchinson.