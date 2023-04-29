A CLOSER LOOK: Defensive tackle Brodric Martin

Player: Defensive tackle Brodric Martin, Western Kentucky.
Pick: Round 3, 96 overall.
Ht.Wt.: 6-5, 337.
Combine results: Was not invited.
Stats: Started all 14 games in 2022, recording 31 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two pass breakups.
Bio: Transferred to Western Kentucky in 2021 after starting his college career at North Alabama. Earned honorable mention All-Conference USA honors as a senior in 2022.
Lions defensive tackle roster: Isaiah Buggs, Benito Jones, Alim McNeill, Levi Onwuzurike.
Analyst's take: "Space-eating nose tackle for consideration in both odd and even fronts. Martin's size and length will be coveted by NFL teams, but his impact on games can be blunted at times due to a lack of leverage to hold his anchor. If he can play with a little better bend and quicker hands, he has the awareness and ability to handle two-gapping duties. - Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
Tim Twentyman's take: "Martin first came onto GM Brad Holmes' radar at the East-West Shrine game and when digging a little deeper into him he loved the physical traits and quickness for a man 330-plus pounds. There aren't many men walking the earth his size with his kind of athleticism. He's got a lot of upside as a big guy who moves well and is relentless to the ball."
Mike O'Hara's take: "Martin might not be well known to the general public, but the Lions have seen enough in scouting him to draft Martin in the third round. The 337-pound defensive tackle will get a chance to make a name for himself where it matters – on the playing field."