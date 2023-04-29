A CLOSER LOOK: Defensive tackle Brodric Martin

Analyst's take: "Space-eating nose tackle for consideration in both odd and even fronts. Martin's size and length will be coveted by NFL teams, but his impact on games can be blunted at times due to a lack of leverage to hold his anchor. If he can play with a little better bend and quicker hands, he has the awareness and ability to handle two-gapping duties. - Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Tim Twentyman's take: "Martin first came onto GM Brad Holmes' radar at the East-West Shrine game and when digging a little deeper into him he loved the physical traits and quickness for a man 330-plus pounds. There aren't many men walking the earth his size with his kind of athleticism. He's got a lot of upside as a big guy who moves well and is relentless to the ball."