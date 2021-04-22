O'HARA'S DRAFT PREVIEW: 5 tight ends that could interest Lions

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has seen the tight end position evolve into something far different than what was the standard when he entered the NFL in 1999 to begin a 10-year career as a blocking specialist.

Kyle Pitts of Florida is taking the position to an even different level as one of the most talked about prospects in the 2021 draft.

His combination of size (6-6, 240), speed (an unofficial time of 4.49 seconds in the 40-yard dash) and skill level has raised questions about where he fits in the draft.

Certainly, it will be somewhere near the top of the first round on April 29. The question is where he plays in the NFL. Pitts could be a tight end, a big receiver or a combination of both who has created his own position.

When asked to compare how the tight end position has changed since he entered the NFL, Campbell didn't try to answer.

"You tell me," Campbell said. "You guys already know that answer.

"He's a different bird than the traditional tight end, or certainly what it has been when I played. He's one of those guys. He's talented."

The Lions have one talented tight end in T.J. Hockenson, their 2019 first-round draft pick who made the Pro Bowl last season.

Hockenson had 32 catches and two TDs as a rookie and basically doubled his production in 2020 to 67 catches and six TDs.