TWENTYMAN: How 2020 opt-outs could affect this year's NFL Draft

Chase, Sewell, Slater and Parsons could all be players the Lions consider with the No. 7 overall pick. What will be interesting to see is how teams will approach players with similar grades on their board, but one played in 2020 and the other opted out. Teams have more information and more tape on the one who played in 2020. Will that make a difference in the selection?

"I've spent more time going back to 2019, the year before, more than I ever have in my process, and just trying to get a feel for players I haven't seen in over a year," ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay said in a conference call earlier this month.

"Talking to guys in the league – general managers and head coaches – everyone is just kind of, I don't want to say frustrated, but it's so different than what you're used to having. Normally, you've got 12 to 15 games that you've just seen of these players. We're talking about top 10, top 15 players that you haven't seen in over a year, so it's challenging. There's a difference between working out and being in good shape and football shape.