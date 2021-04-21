Meet the Prospect: Trevon Moehrig

How he fits: Lions general manager Brad Holmes has been busy the last few weeks following the first wave of free agency adding veteran experience to their secondary, both at cornerback and at safety, including the addition of free safety Dean Marlowe.

Marlowe joins Tracy Walker, Will Harris, Jalen Elliott, C.J. Moore and Bobby Price at the safety position in Detroit. Walker is entering a contract year and is coming off a down season in 2020. Harris also had an inconsistent 2020 season, so there's certainly room for a young player to come in and impress a new regime.

Moehrig was a ball hawk at TCU and really has a good feel and natural instincts for the pass game. He notched 15 passes defended and four interceptions in 12 games in 2019. He also added 62 tackles. In 10 games last season, he had 47 tackles (two for loss) with 11 more passes defended and two interceptions.

Holmes mentioned this offseason this was a strong class of safeties, and Moehrig is arguably the best of the bunch.

Key observations: Moehrig was the Jim Thorpe Award (best defensive back) winner last season and was named to seven different All-American teams.