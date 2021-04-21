Meet the Prospect: Trevon Moehrig

Name: Trevon Moehrig
Position: Safety
School: TCU
Ht/Wt: 6-0/202
Arm length: 30 5/8 inches
Hands: 9 3/4 inches
Wing span: 73 3/8 inches
40-yard dash: 4.50 seconds
Bench press: 14 reps
Vertical leap: 33 inches
Short shuttle: 4.19 seconds
How he fits: Lions general manager Brad Holmes has been busy the last few weeks following the first wave of free agency adding veteran experience to their secondary, both at cornerback and at safety, including the addition of free safety Dean Marlowe.
Marlowe joins Tracy Walker, Will Harris, Jalen Elliott, C.J. Moore and Bobby Price at the safety position in Detroit. Walker is entering a contract year and is coming off a down season in 2020. Harris also had an inconsistent 2020 season, so there's certainly room for a young player to come in and impress a new regime.
Moehrig was a ball hawk at TCU and really has a good feel and natural instincts for the pass game. He notched 15 passes defended and four interceptions in 12 games in 2019. He also added 62 tackles. In 10 games last season, he had 47 tackles (two for loss) with 11 more passes defended and two interceptions.
Holmes mentioned this offseason this was a strong class of safeties, and Moehrig is arguably the best of the bunch.
Key observations: Moehrig was the Jim Thorpe Award (best defensive back) winner last season and was named to seven different All-American teams.
Coaches love players in the secondary that have a nose for the football. It's one of those natural instincts that can't be taught. Moehrig really has a knack for being around the ball with the all the pass deflections and interceptions the last two seasons. He forced nine total takeaways the last two years, which tied for second in the FBS.
What they had to say about him: "A two-year starter at TCU, Moehrig was the free safety in head coach Gary Patterson's 4-2-5 base scheme, lining up versus the slot or to the field side. He was one of the most productive defensive backs in college football the last two seasons with 26 passes defended and six interceptions in 22 games (and only two touchdowns allowed), taking home the Jim Thorpe Award in 2020. Moehrig was a high school cornerback and wide receiver, which is reflected on his TCU tape, where he displayed natural instincts and feel when the ball is in the air.
"While he is quick to trigger against both the pass and the run, he is missing an explosive finishing gear and lacks an ideal build, leading to durability concerns. Overall, Moehrig is a versatile, athletic ballhawk with the play range and anticipation to pattern-match in coverage in the mold of Jessie Bates. He projects as an immediate NFL starter (single-high or split-safety) and special-teams contributor." - Dane Brugler, The Athletic
What he had to say: "Every team I talk to, I just try to tell them and show them that I'm versatile. That I know defense, that I can communicate and process, and that I can do it at all levels. Whether it be single-high, two-high, down in the slot. I would just say that."