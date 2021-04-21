Road to the Draft

Presented by

Meet the Prospect: Trevon Moehrig

Apr 21, 2021 at 08:46 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Name: Trevon Moehrig

Position: Safety

School: TCU

Ht/Wt: 6-0/202

Arm length: 30 5/8 inches

Hands: 9 3/4 inches

Wing span: 73 3/8 inches

40-yard dash: 4.50 seconds

Bench press: 14 reps

Vertical leap: 33 inches

Short shuttle: 4.19 seconds

How he fits: Lions general manager Brad Holmes has been busy the last few weeks following the first wave of free agency adding veteran experience to their secondary, both at cornerback and at safety, including the addition of free safety Dean Marlowe.

Marlowe joins Tracy Walker, Will Harris, Jalen Elliott, C.J. Moore and Bobby Price at the safety position in Detroit. Walker is entering a contract year and is coming off a down season in 2020. Harris also had an inconsistent 2020 season, so there's certainly room for a young player to come in and impress a new regime.

Moehrig was a ball hawk at TCU and really has a good feel and natural instincts for the pass game. He notched 15 passes defended and four interceptions in 12 games in 2019. He also added 62 tackles. In 10 games last season, he had 47 tackles (two for loss) with 11 more passes defended and two interceptions.

Holmes mentioned this offseason this was a strong class of safeties, and Moehrig is arguably the best of the bunch.

Key observations: Moehrig was the Jim Thorpe Award (best defensive back) winner last season and was named to seven different All-American teams.

Coaches love players in the secondary that have a nose for the football. It's one of those natural instincts that can't be taught. Moehrig really has a knack for being around the ball with the all the pass deflections and interceptions the last two seasons. He forced nine total takeaways the last two years, which tied for second in the FBS.

What they had to say about him: "A two-year starter at TCU, Moehrig was the free safety in head coach Gary Patterson's 4-2-5 base scheme, lining up versus the slot or to the field side. He was one of the most productive defensive backs in college football the last two seasons with 26 passes defended and six interceptions in 22 games (and only two touchdowns allowed), taking home the Jim Thorpe Award in 2020. Moehrig was a high school cornerback and wide receiver, which is reflected on his TCU tape, where he displayed natural instincts and feel when the ball is in the air.

"While he is quick to trigger against both the pass and the run, he is missing an explosive finishing gear and lacks an ideal build, leading to durability concerns. Overall, Moehrig is a versatile, athletic ballhawk with the play range and anticipation to pattern-match in coverage in the mold of Jessie Bates. He projects as an immediate NFL starter (single-high or split-safety) and special-teams contributor." - Dane Brugler, The Athletic

What he had to say: "Every team I talk to, I just try to tell them and show them that I'm versatile. That I know defense, that I can communicate and process, and that I can do it at all levels. Whether it be single-high, two-high, down in the slot. I would just say that."

Related Content

news

10 takeaways from Daniel Jeremiah's pre-draft conference call

Catch up on all the 2021 NFL Draft news from NFL media analyst Daniel Jeremiah's pre-draft conference call.
news

TWENTYMAN: How 2020 opt-outs could affect this year's NFL Draft

Tim Twentyman takes a look at how the 2020 opt-outs could affect this year's NFL Draft.
news

O'HARA'S DRAFT PREVIEW: 5 cornerbacks that could interest Lions

Mike O'Hara takes a look at 5 cornerback prospects that could interest the Detroit Lions.
news

Meet the Prospect: Kwity Paye

Get to know defensive end prospect Kwity Paye.
news

O'HARA'S DRAFT PREVIEW: 10 offensive linemen that could interest Lions

Mike O'Hara takes a look at 5 tackle prospects and 5 interior lineman prospects that could interest the Detroit Lions.
news

O'HARA'S DRAFT PREVIEW: 10 defensive linemen that could interest Lions

Mike O'Hara takes a look at 5 defensive end prospects and 5 defensive tackle prospects that could interest the Detroit Lions.
news

Meet the Prospect: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Get to know linebacker prospect Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.
news

Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest two-round mock draft has Lions going WR & DE

After releasing his latest mock draft, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. spoke with reporters via conference call. Here are all the highlights.
news

O'HARA'S DRAFT PREVIEW: 5 quarterbacks that could interest Lions

Mike O'Hara takes a look at 5 quarterback prospects that could interest the Detroit Lions.
news

Meet the Prospect: Kyle Pitts

Get to know tight end prospect Kyle Pitts.
news

O'HARA'S DRAFT PREVIEW: 5 linebackers that could interest Lions

Mike O'Hara takes a look at 5 linebacker prospects that could interest the Detroit Lions.
Advertising