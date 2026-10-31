'I had to work for this' | Carter embodying Detroit's gritty culture

Carter made his first NFL reception in that Week 1 contest then proceeded to step in for running back Darren Sproles as a returner on special teams when Sproles suffered a hamstring injury.

From thereon out, Carter made his way around the NFL, with stops in Houston, Chicago, Washington, Los Angeles (Chargers), Las Vegas and Cleveland and proving his worth on special teams. While with Washington in 2021, Carter made his most memorable play of his career.

Playing in Atlanta with his father in the stands, Carter ran a kick return all the way to the opposite end zone for a 101-yard touchdown return.

It was the first touchdown of his NFL career and it was worth the six years it took to get there. That's the blue-collar, gritty attitude that helps him fit right in with Detroit's culture. The grit and grind the Lions possess on and off the field is the kind of work ethic Carter's embodied throughout his career.

"Hard work, dedication, preparation and detail I think are things that are important to, if not everybody, most of the people in this locker room. And I think I fit into that because that's how I built my entire career," Carter said. "I worked for everything I ever got in this league … I had to work for this, and I think that blue-collar mindset and the grit that it takes to grind something out is what this team is built on."

Carter added that it's not just within the walls of the Meijer Performance Center where that mindset exists. The city itself is a blue-collar place with a lot of heart. The Lions take on Detroit's identity, play with that grit and represent their city when gamedays roll around and Carter plans on doing the same.