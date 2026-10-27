TWENTYMAN: 5 stats that stand out following Lions' Week 7 victory

The Detroit Lions got their first crack at an NFC North opponent in Week 7, defeating the Green Bay Packers 20-17 to improve to 4-2 on the season and 1-0 in the division. Next up is the only undefeated team left in the NFL and another division opponent in the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field Sunday.

Here's a look at five stats through the first seven weeks that jump out to me:

1. Number: 16

What it means: Combined quarterback pressures vs. Green Bay for Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (10) and defensive lineman Alim McNeill (6).

Twentyman: Those were two of the highest-pressure totals forced by defensive players through Sunday's Week 7 slate of games, and they belong to the same defensive line. It reinforces just how good Hutchinson and McNeill have played this season.

Hutchinson leads all NFL edge rushers with 42 total pressures through six games. Houston's Will Anderson Jr. is second with 39, and Anderson has played one more game than Hutchinson this season.