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TWENTYMAN: 5 stats that stand out following Lions' Week 7 victory

Oct 27, 2026 at 07:00 AM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions got their first crack at an NFC North opponent in Week 7, defeating the Green Bay Packers 20-17 to improve to 4-2 on the season and 1-0 in the division. Next up is the only undefeated team left in the NFL and another division opponent in the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field Sunday.

Here's a look at five stats through the first seven weeks that jump out to me:

1. Number: 16

What it means: Combined quarterback pressures vs. Green Bay for Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (10) and defensive lineman Alim McNeill (6).

Twentyman: Those were two of the highest-pressure totals forced by defensive players through Sunday's Week 7 slate of games, and they belong to the same defensive line. It reinforces just how good Hutchinson and McNeill have played this season.

Hutchinson leads all NFL edge rushers with 42 total pressures through six games. Houston's Will Anderson Jr. is second with 39, and Anderson has played one more game than Hutchinson this season.

McNeill's 29 total pressures trail only Denver's Zach Allen (31) among interior defenders, and again, Allen has played one more game than O'Neill because of Detroit's early bye.

2. Number: 0

What it means: Interceptions thrown by quarterback Jared Goff through six games.

Twentyman: There were some close calls Sunday, but close doesn't count. Goff has 14 touchdowns vs. no interceptions after throwing for 303 yards with two touchdowns for a 119.7 rating against Green Bay. It was Goff's 27th career game with at least 300 yards passing, two touchdowns and no interceptions, the fifth most in NFL history.

This is the first time since 1933 the Lions have not thrown an interception in their first six games. They are only the 10th team in league history that can say that.

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3. Number: 14

What it means: Eight different players in Detroit's secondary played at least 14 snaps vs. the Packers — Roger McCreary (67), D.J. Reed (61), Chuck Clark (55), Brian Branch (45), Keith Abney II (34), Ennis Rakestraw (21), Khalil Dorsey (14) and Rock Ya-Sin (14).

Twentyman: The Lions opted to rotate their secondary to stay fresh defending the Packers' deep passing attack and it proved to be an effective strategy. Detroit's cornerbacks were credited with allowing just 75 yards through the air. Green Bay came into the contest No. 1 in 40-plus-yard (8) and 50-plus-yard (3) pass plays on the year. Detroit allowed zero.

McCreary continued to play both outside and in the slot, and he had another nice performance. That's two in a row for McCreary. Dorsey got significant snaps on defense for the first time this season as the Lions used his speed to run with the Packers' deep receiving threats. He allowed one reception for five yards. He was terrific and may have earned more reps.

4. Number: 5

What it means: Pressures allowed on Goff by Detroit's pass protectors vs. Green Bay.

Twentyman: That's tied for fifth fewest allowed in a game this season as Detroit allowed a pressure rate of just 15.2 percent against Green Bay.

Detroit's offensive line was good Sunday and that's been the case all season long. Goff's been sacked 12 times this season, which ranks in the Top 10 for fewest among all 32 teams. This is an important number to keep in mind when moving onto No. 5 on the list and knowing who this week's opponent is.

Lions vs. Packers Week 7 photos

View photos from the Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game at Ford Field on Sunday, Oct. 25 in Detroit.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten (49) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten (49) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), and Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), and Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates after a first down during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates after a first down during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks an extra point during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks an extra point during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) and Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) and Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93), and Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93), and Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) and Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) and Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), and Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), and Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
69 / 145

Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
70 / 145

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DeAndre Carter (86) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
71 / 145

Detroit Lions wide receiver DeAndre Carter (86) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DeAndre Carter (86) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
72 / 145

Detroit Lions wide receiver DeAndre Carter (86) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
73 / 145

Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
74 / 145

Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
75 / 145

Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) breaks up a pass during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
76 / 145

Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) breaks up a pass during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) and Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
77 / 145

Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) and Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
78 / 145

Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
79 / 145

Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
80 / 145

Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
81 / 145

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
82 / 145

Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
83 / 145

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
84 / 145

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
85 / 145

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
86 / 145

Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
87 / 145

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91), and Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
88 / 145

Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91), and Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
89 / 145

Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
90 / 145

Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
91 / 145

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), and Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
92 / 145

Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), and Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
93 / 145

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
94 / 145

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
95 / 145

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
96 / 145

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
97 / 145

Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
98 / 145

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
99 / 145

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
100 / 145

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
101 / 145

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
102 / 145

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
103 / 145

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
104 / 145

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks an extra point during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
105 / 145

Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks an extra point during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
106 / 145

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
107 / 145

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
108 / 145

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
109 / 145

Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) and Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
110 / 145

Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) and Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
111 / 145

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) and Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
112 / 145

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) and Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
113 / 145

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
114 / 145

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
115 / 145

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
116 / 145

Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
117 / 145

Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
118 / 145

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
119 / 145

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
120 / 145

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
121 / 145

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
122 / 145

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
123 / 145

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
124 / 145

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
125 / 145

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4), Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36), Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32), Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), and Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
126 / 145

Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4), Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36), Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32), Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), and Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
127 / 145

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
128 / 145

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4), Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23), Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32), Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2), and Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
129 / 145

Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4), Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23), Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32), Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2), and Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
130 / 145

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
131 / 145

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) and Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
132 / 145

Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) and Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64), Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
133 / 145

Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64), Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
134 / 145

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
135 / 145

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
136 / 145

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21), Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66), and Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
137 / 145

Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21), Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66), and Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
138 / 145

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
139 / 145

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
140 / 145

Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
141 / 145

Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten (49), Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39), and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) celebrate after a game-winning field goal during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten (49), Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39), and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) celebrate after a game-winning field goal during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
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5. Number: 85.2

What it means: Minnesota Vikings blitz rate against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7

Twentyman: That was the highest blitz rate of the NextGen Stats era. Indianapolis doesn't have the same kind of skill weapons the Lions have, so it will be interesting to see how much Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores decides to send the blitz in Week 8.

It's not just the blitz rate but the variety of blitzes in Flores' arsenal that make the Vikings so effective when they bring pressure. Minnesota has a blitz rate of 70.4 percent though their first six games. The variety and success rate on those are a big factor in their 6-0 start. Detroit's offensive line will have to ID it and the running backs will have to continue to be strong in pass pro.

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