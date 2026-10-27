TWENTYMAN: 5 stats that stand out following Lions' Week 7 victory

The Detroit Lions got their first crack at an NFC North opponent in Week 7, defeating the Green Bay Packers 20-17 to improve to 4-2 on the season and 1-0 in the division. Next up is the only undefeated team left in the NFL and another division opponent in the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field Sunday.
Here's a look at five stats through the first seven weeks that jump out to me:
1. Number: 16
What it means: Combined quarterback pressures vs. Green Bay for Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (10) and defensive lineman Alim McNeill (6).
Twentyman: Those were two of the highest-pressure totals forced by defensive players through Sunday's Week 7 slate of games, and they belong to the same defensive line. It reinforces just how good Hutchinson and McNeill have played this season.
Hutchinson leads all NFL edge rushers with 42 total pressures through six games. Houston's Will Anderson Jr. is second with 39, and Anderson has played one more game than Hutchinson this season.
McNeill's 29 total pressures trail only Denver's Zach Allen (31) among interior defenders, and again, Allen has played one more game than O'Neill because of Detroit's early bye.
2. Number: 0
What it means: Interceptions thrown by quarterback Jared Goff through six games.
Twentyman: There were some close calls Sunday, but close doesn't count. Goff has 14 touchdowns vs. no interceptions after throwing for 303 yards with two touchdowns for a 119.7 rating against Green Bay. It was Goff's 27th career game with at least 300 yards passing, two touchdowns and no interceptions, the fifth most in NFL history.
This is the first time since 1933 the Lions have not thrown an interception in their first six games. They are only the 10th team in league history that can say that.
3. Number: 14
What it means: Eight different players in Detroit's secondary played at least 14 snaps vs. the Packers — Roger McCreary (67), D.J. Reed (61), Chuck Clark (55), Brian Branch (45), Keith Abney II (34), Ennis Rakestraw (21), Khalil Dorsey (14) and Rock Ya-Sin (14).
Twentyman: The Lions opted to rotate their secondary to stay fresh defending the Packers' deep passing attack and it proved to be an effective strategy. Detroit's cornerbacks were credited with allowing just 75 yards through the air. Green Bay came into the contest No. 1 in 40-plus-yard (8) and 50-plus-yard (3) pass plays on the year. Detroit allowed zero.
McCreary continued to play both outside and in the slot, and he had another nice performance. That's two in a row for McCreary. Dorsey got significant snaps on defense for the first time this season as the Lions used his speed to run with the Packers' deep receiving threats. He allowed one reception for five yards. He was terrific and may have earned more reps.
4. Number: 5
What it means: Pressures allowed on Goff by Detroit's pass protectors vs. Green Bay.
Twentyman: That's tied for fifth fewest allowed in a game this season as Detroit allowed a pressure rate of just 15.2 percent against Green Bay.
Detroit's offensive line was good Sunday and that's been the case all season long. Goff's been sacked 12 times this season, which ranks in the Top 10 for fewest among all 32 teams. This is an important number to keep in mind when moving onto No. 5 on the list and knowing who this week's opponent is.
View photos from the Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game at Ford Field on Sunday, Oct. 25 in Detroit.
5. Number: 85.2
What it means: Minnesota Vikings blitz rate against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7
Twentyman: That was the highest blitz rate of the NextGen Stats era. Indianapolis doesn't have the same kind of skill weapons the Lions have, so it will be interesting to see how much Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores decides to send the blitz in Week 8.
It's not just the blitz rate but the variety of blitzes in Flores' arsenal that make the Vikings so effective when they bring pressure. Minnesota has a blitz rate of 70.4 percent though their first six games. The variety and success rate on those are a big factor in their 6-0 start. Detroit's offensive line will have to ID it and the running backs will have to continue to be strong in pass pro.