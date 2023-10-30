5 things to watch: Lions vs. Raiders

4. RUN GAME

Detroit had to mostly abandon their offensive game plan last week, which included their run game, after falling behind by 21 points early in the loss to Baltimore. Detroit's offense is at its best when they can run the football, operate their play-action passing game off of it and play complementary ball offensively. Detroit won't have the services of veteran running back David Montgomery, but rookie Jahmyr Gibbs has shown he's more than capable of handling the load coming off his first rushing touchdown last week.

The Raiders' defense is allowing on average 129.0 yards per game on the ground to opponents. The Lions have averaged 125 yards per game with almost a two touchdown per game average on the ground at Ford Field this season. Can they get back to being a multidimensional threat on offense tonight and get back to their high-scoring ways after putting just six points on the board in Baltimore last week?

5. PRIDE OF THE LIONS

The Lions will be welcoming their newest member to the Pride of the Lions as former tackle and current color analyst for the Lions Radio Network, Lomas Brown, will join 19 other all-time greats with his name immortalized at Ford Field.

Brown played 11 seasons for the Lions and ranks second in franchise history in games played (164) and started (163) by a tackle. He made six Pro Bowls, and in 1995 he became the third Lions tackle to be named an All Pro. Brown is one of only 15 players in NFL history to start at least 250 career games.