10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: What's next for Gibbs after scoring first career TD?

20man: I don't. I think this coaching staff has a ton of confidence in veteran David Montgomery and that confidence is well founded after Montgomery went for at least 100 rushing yards and a touchdown in back-to-back wins over Green Bay and Carolina before injuring his ribs Week 6 in Tampa Bay. He's a tough, inside-the-tackle runner, who makes people miss and gains positive yards. He fits the scheme well.

Jahmyr Gibbs has shown some nice things when he's had to carry the load a couple times this year and will likely get another opportunity Monday vs. the Raiders. He will continue to be a big part of the passing game, that's never going away, but when both he and Montgomery are healthy and in the lineup the distribution so far in the run game has been heavily skewed toward Montgomery about 4-to-1 in carries. I could see that getting closer to 3-to-1 or maybe 2-to-1 as the season goes on, but unless Gibbs gets hot and they ride that wave I don't see him getting more carries than Montgomery in a game.