NOTEBOOK: Ragnow doubtful for Lions-Raiders

The Detroit Lions are likely to be without the anchor of their offensive line Monday night vs. Las Vegas.
Lions Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow sat out practice again Saturday, his third straight practice missed with a calf injury this week. He's officially listed as doubtful to play Monday night.
Ragnow has been dealing with a chronic toe injury all season that Detroit's been able to manage with rehab and days off practice. The calf injury is new, and head coach Dan Campbell said his center's status is day-to-day.
"Here's the good news, we've got really three days because it's a night game on Monday, we've got all of today, all of tomorrow and we've got most of Monday, so that's a long time to recover," Campbell said.
"So, it's really kind of day-to-day. We'll see where he's at today. I don't see him going out there on the field, but I see him doing some work. He's already done some this morning and then we'll do some after practice. And then just see where it goes. Nothing is set in stone one way or the other."
Ragnow is the fourth highest graded center by Pro Football Focus. He has not allowed a sack this season and has been great in the run game.
While there's still a slight chance Ragnow could play it's more likely veteran Graham Glasgow gets the nod at center. Glasgow has plenty of experience at center over his eight NFL seasons. Detroit could then opt to fill the vacant guard spot left by Glasgow's move to center with Kayode Awosika, who has a start at guard under his belt for Detroit this season, or they could play rookie Colby Sorsdal or veteran Dan Skipper.
"That's one of the reasons why Graham's here, man, his reliability and the fact that he's played multiple positions," Campbell said. "He played obviously plenty of center last year and he's done it in this league, so lot of confidence there."
UNSUNG HERO
One player on Detroit's offense who had been very important but sometimes flies under the radar a little bit is wide receiver Josh Reynolds.
Reynolds has totaled 21 receptions for 384 yards (18.3 avg.) with three touchdowns this year. He leads the NFL in first-down percentage at 95.2 percent with 20 of his 21 receptions going for first downs. His 18.3-yard average per reception is the third highest in the NFL behind only Nico Collins (18.9) and George Pickens (18.5).
But more than just the catches, the Lions put a lot on Reynolds' plate because they know he can handle it. He can play all three receiver spots.
"He's been one of the best additions we could've had," Campbell said of Reynolds. "I mean he's perfect for what we are. The reliability factor, the hands, the route tree that he's able to run, man, it goes a long way.
"I laugh every Wednesday because we go and there'll be things where we ask him, he goes from X to Z, back to this formation change, could be F. And then here's who you've got to block in the run game. I know we said it was support this time it's got to be corner. Alright, this time we need you to come back and block this WILL linebacker. He does all these things. He does all the dirty work. He's kind of been an unsung hero for us because he does so many different jobs and that's why I said it's a blessing and a curse when you're Reynolds, man, because you can handle a lot."
View photos from the Detroit Lions practice on Friday, October 27, 2023.
3-0 AT NIGHT
Monday night will be Detroit's third primetime game over the first eight weeks of the season. Playing at night has suited the Lions well. They are looking to make it 3-0 on the year in primetime with a win Monday as they host Las Vegas (3-4).
Detroit has already defeated Kansas City on the road Week 1 on Thursday night and they went into Lambeau Week 4 and defeated the Packers on Thursday night. Monday will be the first and only primetime contest at home for the Lions this season. Detroit's also slated to play the Dallas Cowboys in primetime Dec. 30 in Dallas.
"Yeah, it's nice to get in front of the fans," Lions quarterback Jared Goff said after Detroit played their last two games on the road in Tampa Bay and Baltimore. "You've had this one circled for a while, the Monday nighter in front of the home crowd and should be rocking. It'll be my first home night game. It'll be fun."