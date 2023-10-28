NOTEBOOK: Ragnow doubtful for Lions-Raiders

UNSUNG HERO

One player on Detroit's offense who had been very important but sometimes flies under the radar a little bit is wide receiver Josh Reynolds.

Reynolds has totaled 21 receptions for 384 yards (18.3 avg.) with three touchdowns this year. He leads the NFL in first-down percentage at 95.2 percent with 20 of his 21 receptions going for first downs. His 18.3-yard average per reception is the third highest in the NFL behind only Nico Collins (18.9) and George Pickens (18.5).

But more than just the catches, the Lions put a lot on Reynolds' plate because they know he can handle it. He can play all three receiver spots.

"He's been one of the best additions we could've had," Campbell said of Reynolds. "I mean he's perfect for what we are. The reliability factor, the hands, the route tree that he's able to run, man, it goes a long way.