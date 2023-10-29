How to Watch

Lions vs. Raiders: How to watch, listen and follow

Oct 29, 2023 at 06:44 AM
PJ CLARK HEADSHOT 2021
PJ Clark

Digital Media Coordinator

Are you ready for some football? "Monday Night Football" returns to Ford Field as the Detroit Lions look to bounce back against the Las Vegas Raiders at 8:15 p.m. EDT on Monday, Oct. 30. This will be the first Monday night game in Detroit since the Lions opened the 2018 season against the New York Jets. This game will also mark the debut of the Lions' blue alternate helmets unveiled earlier this year. Here are all the ways to follow the game:

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: ESPN/ABC

  • Play-by-play: Joe Buck
  • Analyst: Troy Aikman
  • Sideline Reporter: Lisa Salters

Monday night's Lions-Raiders game will be broadcast nationwide on ESPN and ABC.

Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.

Postgame Show: Watch the Detroit Lions Live CURE Auto Insurance Postgame Show following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and YouTube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring live analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences with immediate reactions from Coach Campbell and QB Jared Goff, player interviews, scores from around the NFL, the play of the game and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: Lions Radio Network

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown
  • Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang
Tune-In-POCKET-LV

PREGAME ACTIVITIES

Pride Plaza: Start your pregame party at Pride Plaza on Brush Street, the Detroit Lions' official tailgate presented by Bud Light. Admission is free and the event includes Bud Light bars, beverage tents, Detroit food trucks, exciting interactive fan games and more. Pride Plaza will open at 10:00 a.m. this week!

Power Hour: Before the game, check out the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Power Hour for the first hour and a half after gates open. Enjoy food and drink specials including $3.49 beers, $2.99 hot dogs and $2.49 sodas. Get an autograph from Lions Legends, meet the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and more!

Game Day Guide: Find all the info you need to have the best game day experience at Ford Field. Learn about Power Hour, Lions Loyal Member savings, the Top 10 Things To Do on Game Day, traffic, parking and more.

GAMEDAY GIVEAWAY

The first 25,000 fans through the doors will receive an Aidan Hutchinson bobblehead, courtesy of Rocket Mortgage! Gates will open early this week, beginning at 5:45 p.m.

083123-Game-Day-Giveaways-5
Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions

PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

  • Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict! Which team will win the coin toss? Who will lead the game in passing yards? Which player will score the first touchdown? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a Lions autographed item, as well as compete for a yearlong prize!
  • Lions BINGO presented by Little Caesars: After a year away, Lions Bingo returns for the 2023 season! Set your board, watch the game and win fantastic weekly prizes, courtesy of Little Caesars.

Meet the Opponent: Las Vegas Raiders

View photos of the starters for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Head Coach Josh McDaniels Offensive Coordinator: Mick Lombardi Defensive Coordinator: Patrick Graham Special Teams Coordinator: Tom McMahon
1 / 28

Head Coach Josh McDaniels

Offensive Coordinator: Mick Lombardi

Defensive Coordinator: Patrick Graham

Special Teams Coordinator: Tom McMahon

(AP Photo/John Locher)

John Locher/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Davante Adams Backed up by Kristian Wilkerson
2 / 28

WR Davante Adams

Backed up by Kristian Wilkerson

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Kolton Miller Backed up by Justin Herron
3 / 28

T Kolton Miller

Backed up by Justin Herron

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Dylan Parham Backed up by Jordan Meredith
4 / 28

G Dylan Parham

Backed up by Jordan Meredith

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
C Andre James Backed up by Jordan Meredith
5 / 28

C Andre James

Backed up by Jordan Meredith

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
G Greg Van Roten Backed up by Jordan Meredith
6 / 28

G Greg Van Roten

Backed up by Jordan Meredith

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Jermaine Eluemunor Backed up by Thayer Munford Jr.
7 / 28

T Jermaine Eluemunor

Backed up by Thayer Munford Jr.

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TE Austin Hooper Backed up by Michael Mayer and Jesper Horsted
8 / 28

TE Austin Hooper

Backed up by Michael Mayer and Jesper Horsted

(AP Photo/John Locher)

John Locher/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Jakobi Meyers Backed up by DeAndre Carter
9 / 28

WR Jakobi Meyers

Backed up by DeAndre Carter

(AP Photo/John Locher)

John Locher/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Hunter Renfrow Backed up by Tre Tucker
10 / 28

WR Hunter Renfrow

Backed up by Tre Tucker

(AP Photo/John Locher)

John Locher/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
QB Jimmy Garoppolo Backed up by Brian Hoyer and Aidan O'Connell
11 / 28

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Backed up by Brian Hoyer and Aidan O'Connell

(AP Photo/John Locher)

John Locher/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RB Josh Jacobs Backed up by Zamir White, Ameer Abdullah, and Brandon Bolden
12 / 28

RB Josh Jacobs

Backed up by Zamir White, Ameer Abdullah, and Brandon Bolden

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FB Jakob Johnson
13 / 28

FB Jakob Johnson

(Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
DE Maxx Crosby Backed up by Isaac Rochell
14 / 28

DE Maxx Crosby

Backed up by Isaac Rochell

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
DT Jerry Tillery Backed up by John Jenkins and Nesta Jade Silvera
15 / 28

DT Jerry Tillery

Backed up by John Jenkins and Nesta Jade Silvera

(AP Photo/John Locher)

John Locher/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Bilal Nichols Backed up Adam Butler and Byron Young
16 / 28

DT Bilal Nichols

Backed up Adam Butler and Byron Young

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Malcolm Koonce Backed up by Tyree Wilson
17 / 28

DE Malcolm Koonce

Backed up by Tyree Wilson

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
LB Robert Spillane Backed up by Kana'i Mauga
18 / 28

LB Robert Spillane

Backed up by Kana'i Mauga

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
LB Divine Deablo
19 / 28

LB Divine Deablo

(AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Ryan Sun/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LB Luke Masterson Backed up by Amari Burney
20 / 28

LB Luke Masterson

Backed up by Amari Burney

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Nate Hobbs Backed up by Jakorian Bennett and David Long Jr.
21 / 28

CB Nate Hobbs

Backed up by Jakorian Bennett and David Long Jr.

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
CB Marcus Peters Backed up by Amik Robertson
22 / 28

CB Marcus Peters

Backed up by Amik Robertson

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
S Marcus Epps Backed up by Roderic Teamer and Chris Smith II
23 / 28

S Marcus Epps

Backed up by Roderic Teamer and Chris Smith II

(John McGillen via AP)

NFL/2023 National Football League
S Tre'von Moehrig Backed up by Isaiah Pola-Mao
24 / 28

S Tre'von Moehrig

Backed up by Isaiah Pola-Mao

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
K Daniel Carlson
25 / 28

K Daniel Carlson

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
P/H AJ Cole
26 / 28

P/H AJ Cole

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Jacob Bobenmoyer
27 / 28

LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

(AP Photo/Bart Young)

Bart Young/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR/KR DeAndre Carter Backed up by Ameer Abdullah and Hunter Renfrow
28 / 28

PR/KR DeAndre Carter

Backed up by Ameer Abdullah and Hunter Renfrow

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

