'Going back to our DNA' | Lions' secondary looks to build on Week 5 performance following bye

"The main thing I saw was the energy. I feel like it started at practice and then it just carried over to the game," Abney said. "Guys flying around, playing energetic and I feel like it was contagious. A fast, physical, energetic defense is hard to beat."

Abney said he's seen the growth from the Lions' defense and secondary week after week. As a rookie experiencing the NFL for the first time, he said the continuous grit and effort put towards getting better pushes him to advance his game.

For the first time since Week 1 vs. the New Orleans Saints, Abney saw the field on gameday. He made his first NFL start at safety, despite previously playing cornerback at Arizona State. He's cross-trained at both positions throughout the start of the season, but said it doesn't matter where he plays as long as it helps Detroit win.

Abney made the most of his start, playing in front of family and friends who were at the game in Arizona. He logged his first NFL interception, totaled five solo tackles and defended one pass in the contest.