The Detroit Lions' defense has taken on a 'no excuses' and 'next man up' mentality throughout the first half of the season, finding their identity, working toward playing complementary football and navigating injuries. It's a mindset edge rusher Derrick Moore has embodied throughout the start of his young NFL career.
The work the rookie has put in since Day 1 hasn't gone unnoticed by his coaches or his teammates. At the beginning of the season, Moore's snap count and production on the field wasn't where he wanted it to be nor where he and the staff knew it could be.
"He was frustrated getting eight reps, but he never said a word," defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard said of Moore. "He just worked harder, 'What can I do?' And when his opportunity comes, when you operate in that way … you're never going to squander that opportunity when it comes because this is what he's been doing all along."
Moore's opportunity came Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins.
Over the previous seven games, Moore had only generated, at most, one pressure per contest. In Miami, he totaled five pressures, three combined tackles and the first two sacks of his career. His second sack of the afternoon came at the end of the fourth quarter, taking down Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis for a 10-yard loss on a 2nd & 10 with Miami down 10 points.
Following that game, Moore said despite logging his first two NFL sacks, he still didn't feel like he left it all out on the field.
Sheppard shared that Thursday after Miami that run game coordinator/defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers joked about Moore's second sack, which featured a couple misses from defensive lineman Alim McNeill and edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson. He said Moore was 'catfishing and bottom feeding.'
A week later in Munich for the Lions' Week 10 contest vs. the New England Patriots, Moore had more opportunities to make an impact, and he did. After Hutchinson went down with a torn ACL on his first sack of the game, the rookie knew there would be more weight on his shoulders.
"Can't cut no slack just because one of our main guys went down, got to keep the same momentum as if he was out there," Moore said. "So, we try to just keep going and just try to make it seem like there's nothing different just because he's gone.
"No matter what, whoever goes down, whoever's not out there, we just keep going. I feel like this is a really good defensive line. I feel like we're all hungry across the line and we just want to go out there and just dominate."
Moore followed up his two-sack performance against the Dolphins with another two-sack performance against the Patriots. He also had another five total pressures and two solo tackles in that game.
On the first sack, Moore credited edge rusher DJ Wonnum for the effort he put in on the play that forced Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito to step up and gave Moore the opportunity.
"Second sack," Moore continued. "Going against the offensive lineman that I hadn't seen all week on film. In my first couple rushes against them, I started understanding how he was rushing and then I started working at my craft and was able to get the sack."
Slowing down the game and building confidence have been the two keys in Moore's development over the first half of the season, helping him play faster week after week.
First, it starts with film, knowing what to expect out of the opponent's offensive line and play calling that week. Throughout the week, he said talking with Sheppard and Rodgers about the game plan and pass rush plan has also helped him feel prepared for when gameday arrives.
While he doesn't necessarily see anything different out on the field, he's playing faster and more confidently, trusting himself and his game.
"I'm out there and starting to catch a rhythm of the game, everything you've been studying all week and you fully start to trust it play by play by play," Moore said. "Now every day just starts feeling slower."
It wasn't an easy journey for the rookie, adapting to the NFL while also healing from a groin injury throughout training camp, but the second-round pick didn't let frustration get to him.
As McNeill put it, Moore came in to do what he was drafted for. He put his head down, worked and continued trusting the process. Even over the bye week, the work didn't stop for him.
"Those are the guys you root for. Those are the guys it means something to. And if you work hard, that's eventually going to show up," Sheppard said.
Sheppard added that finding consistency in his game has started to come for Moore because of his efforts, and that the larger snap sample size has allowed Moore to showcase that.
"Just watching him come in and just seeing how he's grown over the months and where he's at now in the season, like it's no surprise because it's just the work he's put in from Day 1. I'm just excited to be able to watch him and continue to grow," Wonnum said.
With an uptick in workload following Week 10, the 'next man up' mentality is something Moore knows he must take on, but it's not something he's shying away from. At the same time, he's not making it bigger than it needs to be in his mind. McNeill said Moore has kept it simple and continued doing what he does best, not letting the circumstances disrupt his focus or improvement.
The mental aspect of the game, McNeill said, is what separates Moore from others. It's something Moore's worked on throughout the season, and the rookie is finally seeing the pieces come together and yield the results he's waited for.
"Continue being a playmaker that I know that I am (and) I have to continue building confidence. That's it. I feel like my game is kind of, you know, what's on film. That's me. That's what I do," Moore said. "I just have fun with it, you know? It's an opportunity that I've been waiting for and I've been blessed with the opportunity now, so I'm just trying to just take it in as best as I can."