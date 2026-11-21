It wasn't an easy journey for the rookie, adapting to the NFL while also healing from a groin injury throughout training camp, but the second-round pick didn't let frustration get to him.

As McNeill put it, Moore came in to do what he was drafted for. He put his head down, worked and continued trusting the process. Even over the bye week, the work didn't stop for him.

"Those are the guys you root for. Those are the guys it means something to. And if you work hard, that's eventually going to show up," Sheppard said.

Sheppard added that finding consistency in his game has started to come for Moore because of his efforts, and that the larger snap sample size has allowed Moore to showcase that.

"Just watching him come in and just seeing how he's grown over the months and where he's at now in the season, like it's no surprise because it's just the work he's put in from Day 1. I'm just excited to be able to watch him and continue to grow," Wonnum said.

With an uptick in workload following Week 10, the 'next man up' mentality is something Moore knows he must take on, but it's not something he's shying away from. At the same time, he's not making it bigger than it needs to be in his mind. McNeill said Moore has kept it simple and continued doing what he does best, not letting the circumstances disrupt his focus or improvement.

The mental aspect of the game, McNeill said, is what separates Moore from others. It's something Moore's worked on throughout the season, and the rookie is finally seeing the pieces come together and yield the results he's waited for.