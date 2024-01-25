NOTEBOOK: Sewell preparing for 'big battle' with 49ers' Bosa

Sunday will kind of be a full-circle moment for Sewell, who also faced the 49ers and Bosa in his first career NFL game in 2021. He was playing left tackle then with Decker injured to begin the year. Sewell was credited with allowing two hits, four hurries and six total pressures.

It's a completely different Sewell Bosa and the 49ers are facing this time around. He's grown into arguably the most athletic and talented tackle in the game today and is still getting better at only 23 years old.

"There's so much that he's capable of and he's still growing," Johnson said of Sewell. "That's the crazy thing, he's still learning, he's still growing."

Sewell, who was named a captain for the first time this season, has faced plenty of good edge rushers this season and has turned them all away. Players like Maxx Crosby, Danielle Hunter (twice), Micah Parsons, Rashan Gary, Brian Burns and others. On top of the one sack allowed (to the Saints' Zack Baun) he's allowed Goff to be hit just six times all season on 752 pass block reps.

"I think the ability's always been there. It's been refining technique," Johnson said of Sewell's progression over the years. "I think he's excellent with both pass-pro and the run game. I don't know if there's a better combination of the two at the tackle position in the league right now.