Lions at 49ers: How to watch, listen and follow the NFC Championship Game

For the first time since the 1991 season, the Detroit Lions are one win away from the Super Bowl. Jared Goff and the Lions head to Levi's Stadium to take on Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game, kicking off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 28th. With a win, the Lions will advance to the first Super Bowl in franchise history. Here are all the ways to follow the game:
WATCH LIVE
TV coverage: FOX
- Play-by-play: Kevin Burkhardt
- Analyst: Greg Olsen
- Sideline reporters: Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi
The NFC Championship Game will be nationally televised by FOX.
Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.
LISTEN LIVE
Local radio broadcast: WXYT-FM (97.1 The Ticket)
- Play-by-play: Dan Miller
- Color commentary: Lomas Brown
- Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang
PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP
- Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict! Which team will win the coin toss? Who will lead the game in passing yards? Which player will score the first touchdown? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a Lions autographed item, as well as compete for a yearlong prize!
- Lions BINGO presented by Little Caesars: After a year away, Lions Bingo returns for the 2023 season! Set your board, watch the game and win fantastic weekly prizes, courtesy of Little Caesars.
