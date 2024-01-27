How to Watch

Lions at 49ers: How to watch, listen and follow the NFC Championship Game

Jan 27, 2024 at 06:44 AM
For the first time since the 1991 season, the Detroit Lions are one win away from the Super Bowl. Jared Goff and the Lions head to Levi's Stadium to take on Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game, kicking off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 28th. With a win, the Lions will advance to the first Super Bowl in franchise history. Here are all the ways to follow the game:

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: FOX

  • Play-by-play: Kevin Burkhardt
  • Analyst: Greg Olsen
  • Sideline reporters: Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi

The NFC Championship Game will be nationally televised by FOX.

Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: WXYT-FM (97.1 The Ticket)

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown
  • Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang
Tune-in-SF-Pocket

PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

  • Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict! Which team will win the coin toss? Who will lead the game in passing yards? Which player will score the first touchdown? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a Lions autographed item, as well as compete for a yearlong prize!
  • Lions BINGO presented by Little Caesars: After a year away, Lions Bingo returns for the 2023 season! Set your board, watch the game and win fantastic weekly prizes, courtesy of Little Caesars.

Meet the Opponent: San Francisco 49ers

View photos of the starters for the San Francisco 49ers.

Head Coach: Kyle Shanahan Defensive Coordinator: Steve Wilks Special Teams Coordinator: Brian Schneider (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
1 / 28

Head Coach: Kyle Shanahan

Defensive Coordinator: Steve Wilks

Special Teams Coordinator: Brian Schneider

(Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2024 National Football League
WR Brandon Aiyuk  Backed up by Ray-Ray McCloud III and Ronnie Bell (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
2 / 28

WR Brandon Aiyuk 

Backed up by Ray-Ray McCloud III and Ronnie Bell

(Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2024 National Football League
*T Trent Williams * Backed up by Jaylon Moore (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
3 / 28

T Trent Williams

Backed up by Jaylon Moore

(Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2024 National Football League
G Aaron Banks Backed up by Jon Feliciano (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
4 / 28

G Aaron Banks

Backed up by Jon Feliciano

(AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Jake Brendel  (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
5 / 28

C Jake Brendel 

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
G Spencer Burford Backed up by Ben Bartch (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
6 / 28

G Spencer Burford

Backed up by Ben Bartch

(Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2024 National Football League
T Colton McKivitz Backed up by Matt Pryor (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
7 / 28

T Colton McKivitz

Backed up by Matt Pryor

(Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2024 National Football League
TE George Kittle Backed up by Charlie Woerner and Brayden Willis (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
8 / 28

TE George Kittle

Backed up by Charlie Woerner and Brayden Willis

(Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2024 National Football League
*RB Christian McCaffrey * Backed up by Elijah Mitchell and Jordan Mason (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
9 / 28

RB Christian McCaffrey

Backed up by Elijah Mitchell and Jordan Mason

(Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2024 National Football League
*WR Deebo Samuel * Backed up by Jauan Jennings and Chris Conley (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
10 / 28

WR Deebo Samuel

Backed up by Jauan Jennings and Chris Conley

(AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*FB Kyle Juszczyk * (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
11 / 28

FB Kyle Juszczyk

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Brock Purdy Backed up by Sam Darnold and Brandon Allen (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
12 / 28

QB Brock Purdy

Backed up by Sam Darnold and Brandon Allen

(Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2024 National Football League
*DE Clelin Ferrell * Backed up by Chase Young (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
13 / 28

DE Clelin Ferrell

Backed up by Chase Young

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Arik Armstead  Backed up by Kevin Givens and Sebastian Joseph-Day (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
14 / 28

DT Arik Armstead 

Backed up by Kevin Givens and Sebastian Joseph-Day

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Rich Schultz/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Javon Hargrave Backed up by Javon Kinlaw (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)
15 / 28

DT Javon Hargrave

Backed up by Javon Kinlaw

(AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

Alex Menendez/AP
*DE Nick Bosa * Backed up by Randy Gregory and Robert Beal Jr.  (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
16 / 28

DE Nick Bosa

Backed up by Randy Gregory and Robert Beal Jr. 

(Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2024 National Football League
LB Oren Burks (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
17 / 28

LB Oren Burks

(AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Fred Warner Backed up by Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and Jalen Graham (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
18 / 28

LB Fred Warner

Backed up by Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and Jalen Graham

(Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2024 National Football League
LB Dre Greenlaw Backed up by Dee Winters (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
19 / 28

LB Dre Greenlaw

Backed up by Dee Winters

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*CB Charvarius Ward * Backed up by Samuel Womack III (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
20 / 28

CB Charvarius Ward

Backed up by Samuel Womack III

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Deommodore Lenoir  Backed up by Ambry Thomas and Darrell Luter Jr.  (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
21 / 28

CB Deommodore Lenoir 

Backed up by Ambry Thomas and Darrell Luter Jr. 

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Isaiah Oliver (AP Photo/Matt York)
22 / 28

CB Isaiah Oliver

(AP Photo/Matt York)

Matt York/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*S Tashaun Gipson Sr. * (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
23 / 28

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Ji'Ayir Brown Backed up by Logan Ryan (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
24 / 28

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Backed up by Logan Ryan

(AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*P Mitch Wishnowsky * (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
25 / 28

P Mitch Wishnowsky

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*K Jake Moody * (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
26 / 28

K Jake Moody

(AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*PR/KR Ray-Ray McCloud III * Backed up by Ronnie Bell (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
27 / 28

PR/KR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Backed up by Ronnie Bell

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*LS Taybor Pepper * (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
28 / 28

LS Taybor Pepper

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

Advertising