10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: What are three keys to victory for Detroit?

20man: Just do what they've been doing all year. The Lions were No. 2 in the NFL stopping the run this season allowing on average just 88.8 rushing yards per contest. Detroit hasn't allowed 100 rushing yards in six straight games, and they are 5-1 over that stretch with their only loss to Dallas.

This is a very different rushing attack the 49ers employ. Lions head coach Dan Campbell explained really well Thursday why stopping the 49ers' rushing offense is so difficult between Kyle Shanahan's scheme and the personnel they have. He explains it better than I can:

"I think their system and what he's done for years and how it's evolved – everything kind of began I think with a wide zone, something that they really leaned on. But then it kind of evolved into more of the fast flock-motion with the tight ends and now you're blasting the edges.

"And then once you've done that enough, you get good at it and they start changing fronts on you. You're able to adjust between the tackle, the tight end and the other tight end that's moving on whose got what. So, any front you get into, they adjust on the fly because you do it, you just rep it, rep it and they're really good at it.

"So you get enough of that, then you get the counter off of it. You get that and then you'll get gap scheme back this way. You'll get boot back this way, then you get play-pack this way. You pull the guard and its hard action and here comes the dagger, here goes the post over the top.

"He just does an unbelievable job of setting you up. He's going to make you stop it and if you don't stop it, you keep getting it. And then once you feel like you're about to stop it, he counters. And he's just always been great about that, the way he sets it up. They have a mentality about the way they do it. You can't do what they do without the mentality either. I mean it's physical.

"There's nothing easy about what they do. And then when you have a back like McCaffrey who's got – we know the athlete that he is, but he's got really good vision. He understands the blocking scheme. He understands what they're trying to do, 'I've got to pull this MIKE all the way to this block, the MIKE linebacker before I put my foot in the ground. And if I do that, I'll find the crease back here and then the rest is up to him, he's on the safety.'"