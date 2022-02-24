2022 Combine preview: Linebacker

NFL teams are increasingly on the lookout for three-down linebackers who play the run on early downs, but can cover tight ends and the league's ever-increasing threat of talented pass-catching running backs.

Teams want a thumper and enforcer on early downs, mixed with an instinctive and savvy cover guy on third down. The best linebackers in the NFL right now have that skillset. This draft has a few three-down type players, but also pretty good depth with a variety of skillsets for whatever teams are on the lookout for from the linebacker position.

Top 5 linebackers to watch at the Combine:

1. Nakobe Dean, Georgia, 6-0, 225

Instincts and playmaking ability are staples of Dean's game. He's one of those three-down players teams are looking for at the position in today's NFL. He should have no problem covering backs out the backfield at the NFL level because he's got speed and quickness to match his instinctive traits.

2. Devin Lloyd, Utah, 6-3, 235