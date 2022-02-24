NFL Scouting Combine

Presented by

2022 Combine preview: Linebacker

Feb 24, 2022 at 07:31 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

NFL teams are increasingly on the lookout for three-down linebackers who play the run on early downs, but can cover tight ends and the league's ever-increasing threat of talented pass-catching running backs.

Teams want a thumper and enforcer on early downs, mixed with an instinctive and savvy cover guy on third down. The best linebackers in the NFL right now have that skillset. This draft has a few three-down type players, but also pretty good depth with a variety of skillsets for whatever teams are on the lookout for from the linebacker position.

Top 5 linebackers to watch at the Combine:

1. Nakobe Dean, Georgia, 6-0, 225

Instincts and playmaking ability are staples of Dean's game. He's one of those three-down players teams are looking for at the position in today's NFL. He should have no problem covering backs out the backfield at the NFL level because he's got speed and quickness to match his instinctive traits.

2. Devin Lloyd, Utah, 6-3, 235

Both Dean and Lloyd could hear their names called in the top 10 picks of this draft. Lloyd has an ideal frame and terrific instincts to match his dynamic physical traits. He recorded 7.0 sacks and four interceptions to go along with 22.0 tackles for loss this past season. He notched 43.0 tackles for loss over the last three years and scored three defensive touchdowns. Talk about production.

2022 NFL Combine preview: Linebacker

View photos of the linebacker prospects who were invited to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
1 / 36

Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama linebacker Christopher Allen (4) defends against Notre Dame during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
2 / 36

Alabama linebacker Christopher Allen (4) defends against Notre Dame during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team linebacker Channing Tindall of Georgia (41) in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
3 / 36

American Team linebacker Channing Tindall of Georgia (41) in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah Utes linebacker Nephi Sewell (1) defends in coverage on defense during the 108th Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against the Ohio State on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 in Pasadena, Calif. The Buckeyes won, 48-45. (Ric Tapia via AP)
4 / 36

Utah Utes linebacker Nephi Sewell (1) defends in coverage on defense during the 108th Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against the Ohio State on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 in Pasadena, Calif. The Buckeyes won, 48-45. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia/Ric Tapia, 2022
American Team linebacker JoJo Domann of Nebraska runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
5 / 36

American Team linebacker JoJo Domann of Nebraska runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen looks on before South Dakota State snapped the ball in the first half of an NCAA college football game in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Bozeman, Mont. Montana State won 31-17. (AP Photo/Tommy Martino)
6 / 36

Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen looks on before South Dakota State snapped the ball in the first half of an NCAA college football game in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Bozeman, Mont. Montana State won 31-17. (AP Photo/Tommy Martino)

Tommy Martino/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
West linebacker Jack Sanborn, of Wisconsin, (57) in coverage against the East during the East West Shrine Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)
7 / 36

West linebacker Jack Sanborn, of Wisconsin, (57) in coverage against the East during the East West Shrine Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)

Doug Benc/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma (48) looks to the sidelines against Boise State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 23-13. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
8 / 36

Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma (48) looks to the sidelines against Boise State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 23-13. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Steve Conner/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan linebacker Josh Ross (12) celebrates with teammates after a missed Iowa field goal during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
9 / 36

Michigan linebacker Josh Ross (12) celebrates with teammates after a missed Iowa field goal during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II (11) is shown during an NCAA football game against Notre Dame on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 in Tallahassee, Fla. Jermaine Johnson II was voted The Associated Press All-ACC defensive player of the year in results released Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, File)
10 / 36

FILE - Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II (11) is shown during an NCAA football game against Notre Dame on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 in Tallahassee, Fla. Jermaine Johnson II was voted The Associated Press All-ACC defensive player of the year in results released Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, File)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson linebacker Baylon Spector (10) celebrates after a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wake Forest, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
11 / 36

Clemson linebacker Baylon Spector (10) celebrates after a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wake Forest, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M linebacker Aaron Hansford (1) returns a fumble for a touchdown during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Prairie View A&M on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
12 / 36

Texas A&M linebacker Aaron Hansford (1) returns a fumble for a touchdown during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Prairie View A&M on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard (2) on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State for the Big 12 Conference championship in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Tim Heitman)
13 / 36

Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard (2) on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State for the Big 12 Conference championship in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Tim Heitman)

Tim Heitman/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas defensive lineman Tre Williams (55) against Mississippi State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
14 / 36

Arkansas defensive lineman Tre Williams (55) against Mississippi State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Carolina linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel (44) intercepts a pass by Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett with under a minute left in regulation in an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 30-23 in overtime. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
15 / 36

North Carolina linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel (44) intercepts a pass by Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett with under a minute left in regulation in an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 30-23 in overtime. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oklahoma State linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (20) lines up during the second half of an NCAA college football game against West Virginia in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
16 / 36

Oklahoma State linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (20) lines up during the second half of an NCAA college football game against West Virginia in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)

Kathleen Batten/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith (12) drops into pass coverage against Michigan during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa.on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
17 / 36

Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith (12) drops into pass coverage against Michigan during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa.on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota defensive lineman Boye Mafe (34) positions himself for the play against Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 14-6. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
18 / 36

Minnesota defensive lineman Boye Mafe (34) positions himself for the play against Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 14-6. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia linebacker Quay Walker (7) sets up for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
19 / 36

Georgia linebacker Quay Walker (7) sets up for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oklahoma linebacker Brian Asamoah runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
20 / 36

Oklahoma linebacker Brian Asamoah runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona State linebacker Darien Butler (20)during an NCAA football game against Colorado on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
21 / 36

Arizona State linebacker Darien Butler (20)during an NCAA football game against Colorado on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Auburn safety Bydarrius Knighten (19) celebrates an interception Auburn linebacker Zakoby McClain (9) in the second half against LSU during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
22 / 36

Auburn safety Bydarrius Knighten (19) celebrates an interception Auburn linebacker Zakoby McClain (9) in the second half against LSU during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati linebacker Darrian Beavers chases after a Navy player during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Annapolis, Md. Cincinnati won 27-20. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
23 / 36

Cincinnati linebacker Darrian Beavers chases after a Navy player during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Annapolis, Md. Cincinnati won 27-20. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal (5) plays against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
24 / 36

Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal (5) plays against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden (47) ih action during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. Michigan State won 20-15. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
25 / 36

Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden (47) ih action during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. Michigan State won 20-15. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU Tigers linebacker Damone Clark (18) defends in coverage on defense during the an NCAA college football game against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021 in Pasadena, Calif. UCLA won, 38-27. (Ric Tapia via AP)
26 / 36

LSU Tigers linebacker Damone Clark (18) defends in coverage on defense during the an NCAA college football game against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021 in Pasadena, Calif. UCLA won, 38-27. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia/Ric Tapia, 2021
Utah Utes linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) lines up to block during a field goal during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)
27 / 36

Utah Utes linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) lines up to block during a field goal during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

Tyler Tate/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida linebacker Jeremiah Moon (7) follows a play in front of Alabama tight end Cameron Latu (81) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
28 / 36

Florida linebacker Jeremiah Moon (7) follows a play in front of Alabama tight end Cameron Latu (81) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose is shown during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Ames. Iowa State won 38-31. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
29 / 36

Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose is shown during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Ames. Iowa State won 38-31. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

Matthew Putney/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama linebacker Christian Harris (8) lines up against Mercer during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
30 / 36

Alabama linebacker Christian Harris (8) lines up against Mercer during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2021, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Colorado linebacker Nate Landman (53) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Denver. Texas A&M won 10-7. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
31 / 36

Colorado linebacker Nate Landman (53) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Denver. Texas A&M won 10-7. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen (35) during an NCAA football game against Connecticut on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in East Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
32 / 36

Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen (35) during an NCAA football game against Connecticut on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in East Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi linebacker Chance Campbell (44) works during the first half of an NCAA football game against Louisville on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
33 / 36

Mississippi linebacker Chance Campbell (44) works during the first half of an NCAA football game against Louisville on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Boston College linebacker Isaiah Graham-Mobley (19) plays against Massachusetts during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Amherst, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
34 / 36

Boston College linebacker Isaiah Graham-Mobley (19) plays against Massachusetts during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Amherst, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
East Carolina wide receiver Tyler Snead, center, is tackled by Appalachian State defensive back Jackson Greene, left, and linebacker D'Marco Jackson during the first half of an NCAA football game on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
35 / 36

East Carolina wide receiver Tyler Snead, center, is tackled by Appalachian State defensive back Jackson Greene, left, and linebacker D'Marco Jackson during the first half of an NCAA football game on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Nell Redmond/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Southern California linebacker Drake Jackson (99) celebrates after catching an interception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against San Jose State Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
36 / 36

Southern California linebacker Drake Jackson (99) celebrates after catching an interception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against San Jose State Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

3. Quay Walker, Georgia, 6-4, 240

Walker has elite size with a good football IQ to match. His speed won't jump off the film, but he's shown an ability to cover tight ends and backs at the college level. We'll see how much that translates to the pro level. He's an effort player with a tremendous motor and a lot of upside.

4. Damone Clark, LSU, 6-3, 240

Clark was a highly productive linebacker for the Tigers with a good combination of size, speed and toughness. He recorded 135 tackles (77 solo) in 12 games this past season, with 5.5 sacks and an interception mixed in there as well. He could be a key contributor on special teams early on and another player with a high ceiling.

Related Links

5. Chad Muma, Wyoming, 6-3, 242

I wrote at the Senior Bowl that Muma had a nose for the football, and that's backed up by his 142 tackles (83 solo) and three interceptions this past season. He returned two of those interceptions for touchdowns. His physical traits aren't going to jump off the page, and there's some technique stuff he needs to continue to work on, but there's something to be said about a guy who just knows how to find the football and is around it a lot.

Combine sleeper to watch: Jesse Luketa, Penn State, 6-3, 247

Coaches at Penn State raved about his team-first mentality and personal drive to better his overall game. He's an interesting prospect in that some teams could see him as a SAM or WILL linebacker, but 3-4 teams could be interested in making him an outside linebacker due to his size and skillset.

Lions need at the position: High

I put the Lions' need at linebacker right behind wide receiver and safety. It should be a priority this offseason for Lions general manager Brad Holmes.

Alex Anzalone and Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Detroit's most consistent inside linebackers in 2021, are both unrestricted free agents. I expect second-year linebacker Derrick Barnes to play a much bigger role next season, but the team still needs more talent and depth around him. This could be the most overhauled position this offseason. Don't be surprised if the Lions are players in the veteran free-agent market, and also get a young linebacker early in the draft.

Key stat: The Lions were 0-6-1 this past season when allowing a 100-yard rusher. Opponents averaged 135.1 rushing yards per game, which was the fifth highest per game average in the NFL. Teams averaged 4.3 yards per carry against the Lions in 2021.

Related Content

news

2022 Combine preview: Safety

Tim Twentyman takes a look at safeties to keep an eye on at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

TWENTYMAN: 10 players who impressed at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 prospects who improved their draft stock at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine
news

NFC NORTH: What the head coaches are saying

See what Matt Patricia, Matt Nagy, Mike Zimmer and Matt LaFleur had to say at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Combine Day 4 observations

Tim Twentyman & Mike O'Hara share their observations from Day 4 of the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Slay or no Slay, Jeff Okudah could be a great fit for Lions

Regardless of what happens with Darius Slay, Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah could be a great fit for the Lions.
news

Isaiah Simmons' versatility a perfect fit for the modern NFL

Clemson defender Isaiah Simmons thinks his versatility is a perfect fit for the modern NFL.
news

O'HARA: Chase Young thinks he's the best player in the 2020 Draft

All the analysts who think Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young is the best prospect in the 2020 NFL draft have company. So does Chase Young.
news

Why versatile DT Derrick Brown could make sense for Lions at 3

With the Lions need at defensive tackle, versatile DT Derrick Brown could be a good fit for Detroit at 3.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Combine Day 3 observations

Tim Twentyman & Mike O'Hara share their observations from Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Lions could look to draft to bolster running back depth

The 2020 NFL Draft class is deep at running back, and teams could find productive runners well into Day 2.
Advertising