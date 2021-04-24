O'HARA'S DRAFT PREVIEW: 5 safeties that could interest Lions

It isn't likely to be "safeties first" when the Detroit Lions start taking players to build the defense in the upcoming draft, but general manager Brad Holmes sees strength in that position.

"There are some positions of strength," Holmes said in one of his offseason Zoom interviews.

"I think that the safety class is deep, and there's a lot of value to be found at that position at really all levels throughout the process."

The Lions have youth throughout the secondary. They already have two young safeties from recent drafts in Tracy Walker and Will Harris.

Walker was a third-round pick out of Louisiana in 2018. He was tracking to be a full-time starter, with 12 starts in 13 games in 2019. He dropped back to seven starts in 15 games in 2020.

Harris was a third-round pick out of Boston College in 2019. He played all 32 games with 11 starts in his first two seasons.

Versatility is a valuable trait for a safety. There is a premium for safeties who can play the run and defend the pass.

Trevon Moehrig of TCU is rated by most analysts as the top safety in this draft. He is expected to be drafted late in the first round or early in the second.

Moehrig spoke after his Pro Day workout about the leadership responsibilities of a safety, and the value of versatility in making the leap from college to the pros.