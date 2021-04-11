O'HARA'S DRAFT PREVIEW: 5 wide receivers that could interest Lions

Quarterbacks are the stars of the 2021 draft, but wide receivers who helped them put up their gaudy stats aren't far behind.

Once the run on quarterbacks slows down -- some projections have quarterbacks as the first four picks -- wide receivers will move to the forefront.

There is depth and quality in this year's class of receivers, although not quite at the level of last year.

The talent pool is deep enough for the Detroit Lions to get a quality wide receiver if they take one with the seventh pick overall.

Ja'Marr Chase of LSU and the Alabama duo of Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith have been speculated on as possible picks for the Lions.

Following is the wide receiver position's draft strength, the Lions' depth and draft priority at the position, and five wide receivers who could fit the Lions.