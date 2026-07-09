 Skip to main content
Advertising

GET TO KNOW: Defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard

Jul 09, 2026 at 07:00 AM

Nickname?

Skyler Gill-Howard: Skyloco

Hometown?

Gill-Howard: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you'd take them would be…

Gill-Howard: The Knick, they got great wings.

College major?

Gill-Howard: Leadership Studies

If you could live in the world of a TV show or movie, what would it be?

Gill-Howard: Spider-Man, but 2002.

Which actor would play you in a movie about your life?

Gill-Howard: The Rock

Get to know: Defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard

View photos of Detroit Lions sixth-round pick Skyler Gill-Howard from the 2026 offseason.

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 10

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on June 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 10

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on June 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 26, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 10

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 26, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 13, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 10

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 13, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 10

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 12, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 10

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 12, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 18, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 10

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 18, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 14, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 10

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 14, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 14, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 10

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 14, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 12, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 10

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 12, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Favorite emoji?

Gill-Howard: The smiley face but it's melting

Favorite animal?

Gill-Howard: I have a cat. It's a Sphynx cat, so that's my favorite.

Favorite meal?

Gill-Howard: Salmon

What would your entrance music be?

Gill-Howard: Probably a Drake song ... Red Button.

Do you have any hidden talents?

Gill-Howard: I DJ, I make music.

How would you describe your job to a five-year-old?

Gill-Howard: Grown men hitting each other all day.

If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?

Gill-Howard: I would be doing something with the media, whether that's broadcasting or just doing Instagram content and stuff like that.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Gill-Howard: Teleportation

If you could play a different NFL position, what would it be?

Gill-Howard: Running back. I played that in high school.

What is your proudest accomplishment?

Gill-Howard: Graduating college. I'm the first in my family to do it.

Who is your favorite athlete of all time?

Gill-Howard: LeBron

What is your favorite thing about Detroit so far?

Gill-Howard: The community and the people.

Related Content

news

TWENTYMAN: 5 position battles to watch heading into training camp

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five Detroit Lions position battles to watch heading into 2026 Detroit Lions training camp.

news

GET TO KNOW: Wide receiver Kendrick Law

Get to know the Lions' fifth-round draft pick Kendrick Law.

news

Where Lions' roster stands heading into training camp

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where the Detroit Lions' roster stands heading into 2026 training camp.

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: ESPN grades Detroit's offseason as top-10 in NFL

Advertising