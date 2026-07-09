Get to know: Defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard

Nickname?
Skyler Gill-Howard: Skyloco
Hometown?
Gill-Howard: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you'd take them would be…
Gill-Howard: The Knick, they got great wings.
College major?
Gill-Howard: Leadership Studies
If you could live in the world of a TV show or movie, what would it be?
Gill-Howard: Spider-Man, but 2002.
Which actor would play you in a movie about your life?
Gill-Howard: The Rock
View photos of Detroit Lions sixth-round pick Skyler Gill-Howard from the 2026 offseason.
Favorite emoji?
Gill-Howard: The smiley face but it's melting
Favorite animal?
Gill-Howard: I have a cat. It's a Sphynx cat, so that's my favorite.
Favorite meal?
Gill-Howard: Salmon
What would your entrance music be?
Gill-Howard: Probably a Drake song ... Red Button.
Do you have any hidden talents?
Gill-Howard: I DJ, I make music.
How would you describe your job to a five-year-old?
Gill-Howard: Grown men hitting each other all day.
If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?
Gill-Howard: I would be doing something with the media, whether that's broadcasting or just doing Instagram content and stuff like that.
If you could have any superpower, what would it be?
Gill-Howard: Teleportation
If you could play a different NFL position, what would it be?
Gill-Howard: Running back. I played that in high school.
What is your proudest accomplishment?
Gill-Howard: Graduating college. I'm the first in my family to do it.
Who is your favorite athlete of all time?
Gill-Howard: LeBron
What is your favorite thing about Detroit so far?
Gill-Howard: The community and the people.