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GET TO KNOW: Defensive lineman Tyre West

Jul 10, 2026 at 07:00 AM

Nickname?

Tyre West: Woo

Hometown?

West: Tifton, Georgia

If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you'd take them would be…

West: I'd probably take them to Valdosta, we got a big boulevard there.

College major?

West: Communications

If you could live in the world of a TV show or movie, what would it be?

West: BMF

Get to know: Defensive lineman Tyre West

View photos of Detroit Lions seventh-round pick Tyre West from the 2026 offseason.

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyre West (52) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on June 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyre West (52) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on June 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyre West (52) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyre West (52) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyre West (52) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 26, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyre West (52) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 26, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyre West (52) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 18, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyre West (52) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 18, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyre West (52) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 18, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyre West (52) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 18, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyre West (52) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 14, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyre West (52) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 14, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyre West (52) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 14, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyre West (52) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 14, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyre West (52) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 13, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyre West (52) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 13, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyre West (52) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 12, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyre West (52) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 12, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyre West at the Meijer Performance Center on May 11, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyre West at the Meijer Performance Center on May 11, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
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Favorite emoji?

West: Hand over the face.

Favorite animal?

West: Gorilla

Favorite meal?

West: Lamb chops

What would your entrance music be?

West: New Drank - LUCKI

Do you have any hidden talents?

West: I draw

How would you describe your job to a five-year-old?

West: I tackle the person with the ball who's about to throw the ball.

If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?

West: I'd be an astronaut, just something new.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

West: Mind reader

If you could play a different NFL position, what would it be?

West: Quarterback

What is your proudest accomplishment?

West: Becoming a Detroit Lion

Who is your favorite athlete of all time?

West: Reggie White

What is your favorite thing about Detroit so far?

West: Just how cool people are. I walked around downtown, and a lot of people were very helpful.

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