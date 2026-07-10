Get to know: Defensive lineman Tyre West

Favorite emoji?

West: Hand over the face.

Favorite animal?

West: Gorilla

Favorite meal?

West: Lamb chops

What would your entrance music be?

West: New Drank - LUCKI

Do you have any hidden talents?

West: I draw

How would you describe your job to a five-year-old?

West: I tackle the person with the ball who's about to throw the ball.

If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?

West: I'd be an astronaut, just something new.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

West: Mind reader

If you could play a different NFL position, what would it be?

West: Quarterback

What is your proudest accomplishment?

West: Becoming a Detroit Lion

Who is your favorite athlete of all time?

West: Reggie White

What is your favorite thing about Detroit so far?