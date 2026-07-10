Get to know: Defensive lineman Tyre West

Nickname?
Tyre West: Woo
Hometown?
West: Tifton, Georgia
If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you'd take them would be…
West: I'd probably take them to Valdosta, we got a big boulevard there.
College major?
West: Communications
If you could live in the world of a TV show or movie, what would it be?
West: BMF
View photos of Detroit Lions seventh-round pick Tyre West from the 2026 offseason.
Favorite emoji?
West: Hand over the face.
Favorite animal?
West: Gorilla
Favorite meal?
West: Lamb chops
What would your entrance music be?
West: New Drank - LUCKI
Do you have any hidden talents?
West: I draw
How would you describe your job to a five-year-old?
West: I tackle the person with the ball who's about to throw the ball.
If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?
West: I'd be an astronaut, just something new.
If you could have any superpower, what would it be?
West: Mind reader
If you could play a different NFL position, what would it be?
West: Quarterback
What is your proudest accomplishment?
West: Becoming a Detroit Lion
Who is your favorite athlete of all time?
West: Reggie White
What is your favorite thing about Detroit so far?
West: Just how cool people are. I walked around downtown, and a lot of people were very helpful.