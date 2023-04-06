10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Could Lions trade up to No. 3? What would it cost?

20man: Let's take these in reverse order. If Will Anderson Jr. is clearly the top player on the board and the grade isn't close to say Wilson or some of the other top edge players, then I make the call to Arizona and see what it would cost me. I explained the value chart above. I'm certainly not opposed to that move if he's the best player on my board and I have a chance to walk away from two straight drafts with my top-graded player.

As for adding to the secondary, Holmes made a good point at the Annual League Meetings that when he was with the Rams, they kept adding defensive linemen despite it already being a strength, because those linemen kept coming up as the best players available.

"I say back in St. Louis even, it got to a point where we had a pretty strong defensive line and we had some concerns elsewhere, but we just kept adding to our defensive line," Holmes said.

"And it just turned into this beast that was just a strength of the football team. So again, when you're trying to stick to that depth chart, you're trying to fill every hole, I just think that's not the way that we do it. We just try to take the best player for us."