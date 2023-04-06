10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Could Lions trade up to No. 3? What would it cost?

Throughout the course of the offseason Tim Twentyman will answer 10 good questions from his Twitter account @ttwentyman in a feature we call "10 Questions with Twentyman."
20man: The NFL trade chart values Arizona's No. 3 pick at 2,200 points. Detroit's No. 6 pick is valued at 1,600, which means the Lions would have to make up 600 points going by that chart.
Detroit's No. 18 pick is valued at 900 points. So, Detroit would be overpaying a bit (which is sometimes necessary on draft day) to move into that slot giving up No. 6 and No. 18 to guarantee the best defensive player on their board at No. 3, assuming the No. 1 and No. 2 picks are quarterbacks.
The value of Detroit's No. 48 pick is 420, No. 55 pick is 350 and No. 81 pick is 185. Not sure Arizona would move down three spots and likely take themselves out of the running for the best defensive player on their board and not want No. 18 in return, but the math works out with packaging No. 6 and a couple of those second or third-round picks. It just depends on what Arizona is willing to accept, also keeping in mind there could be offers from a number of other teams the Lions would have to beat.
20man: I think Lions GM Brad Holmes still has some work to do adding depth and talent along the interior of the defensive line, and also adding some depth to the quarterback room.
As it stands right now, Alim McNeill, Isaiah Buggs, Levi Onwuzurike, Benito Jones and Demetrius Taylor are on the roster as mainly interior defensive linemen. Aidan Hutchinson, John Cominsky and Josh Paschal have also shown the ability to move inside in certain packages.
With the back injury that cost Onwuzurike the entire 2022 season still looming, coupled with the fact that Holmes said at the Annual League Meetings he thought they relied on Buggs to play too many snaps last season, that seems like a prime spot to add to.
The team re-signed backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld in free agency, but it's probably time to add a young signal caller to that room for OC Ben Johnson and QB coach Mark Brunell to start molding to compete with Sudfeld for the backup spot.
20man: Full disclosure: Robinson is one of my favorite players in this draft class and one of the most impressive young players I've ever talked to at the NFL Scouting Combine.
That being said, I've been very consistent throughout the pre-draft process that I believe the best move at No. 6, if they stay there, is to draft the best defensive player on their board. Continuing to improve the defense with an impact player is the quickest way for this team to take a leap forward. After that, anything is game - best player on the board no matter what side of the ball. If they move down out of No. 6 or Robinson is still there at No. 18 then I say fair game. But at No. 6 I'm looking for an impact defender.
20man: It's a good question and a relevant one, for sure. I like the football player and as I stated above it is a position of need, but he just doesn't seem like a Holmes or Dan Campbell kind of player, in my opinion. I'm not even talking about the off-the-field stuff, but is he all about ball? The pro day was disappointing and only taking visits with Top 10 teams doesn't sit well with me. Holmes and Campbell will do their homework on him, but if it was me, I'd pass.
20man: It really depends on what happens in front of them. I think three quarterbacks will be off the board, as well as Anderson and potentially Carter. I still like the idea of adding a player like Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson, an athletic 6-foot-6, 275-pound edge rusher that would solidify Detroit's edge.
With Wilson, Hutchinson, Cominsky, James Houston, Charles Harris, Romeo Okwara, Paschal and Julian Okwara, that's some serious competition for not only starting spots but also playing time and even roster spots. The competition that would create in camp would make everyone better and go a long way in solidifying the marriage between rush and cover after what Holmes did in free agency to address the secondary.
20man: For me it's Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson. When I evaluate the quarterback position the No. 1 attribute to me is accuracy. Fourth quarter, down four, a minute and a half on the clock, can the QB stand in the pocket and deliver the football on time and accurately to take the team down the field and win?
I love the athletic traits, and a creative offensive coordinator could have fun with his skillset, but I always go back to the scenario I just described.
Richardson was a 53.8 percent passer this past season at Florida. Eight games he completed less than 60 percent of his passes. Mechanics and accuracy can improve at the NFL level, Josh Allen is a good example of that, but Allen was a better passer coming in than Richardson. I've always been of the opinion that a quarterback is either a naturally accurate passer or it will be something they struggle with their entire career. The difference between throwing a ball out in front of a receiver running a crosser in the NFL and throwing at his hip is the difference between a completion and an interception at this level. Accuracy is everything at the position in the NFL.
20man: It's definitely the Senior Bowl for me. Three days of actually watching football with 1-on-1s, 7-on-7s and team drills. Not the underwear Olympics like the Combine.
Here's my list of 10 players that impressed at this year's Senior Bowl. From that list, a few names that stick out as players who could come in and potentially make an immediate impact are G O'Cyrus Torrence (Florida), DT Keeanu Benton (Wisconsin), LB Daiyan Henley (Washington State) and TE Luke Musgrave (Oregon State).
20man: Let's take these in reverse order. If Will Anderson Jr. is clearly the top player on the board and the grade isn't close to say Wilson or some of the other top edge players, then I make the call to Arizona and see what it would cost me. I explained the value chart above. I'm certainly not opposed to that move if he's the best player on my board and I have a chance to walk away from two straight drafts with my top-graded player.
As for adding to the secondary, Holmes made a good point at the Annual League Meetings that when he was with the Rams, they kept adding defensive linemen despite it already being a strength, because those linemen kept coming up as the best players available.
"I say back in St. Louis even, it got to a point where we had a pretty strong defensive line and we had some concerns elsewhere, but we just kept adding to our defensive line," Holmes said.
"And it just turned into this beast that was just a strength of the football team. So again, when you're trying to stick to that depth chart, you're trying to fill every hole, I just think that's not the way that we do it. We just try to take the best player for us."
If a player in the secondary is the best player on their board at their draft spot, expect Holmes to go with talent over need even after the additions made in free agency.
20man: Purdue, huh? Sorry about the NCAA Tournament. As for O'Connell, he's a four-year player that's played a lot of football, which I like. I put O'Connell in the second wave of signal callers with players like Hendon Hooker, Tanner McKee, Jake Haener, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Max Duggan. Of that group, I like Hooker the most. I got a chance to see Haener in person at the Senior Bowl and thought he was the best QB in Mobile.
O'Connell's numbers dipped this past season from a really nice junior season. The 22 touchdowns to 11 interceptions this past year jumped out to me. It doesn't get any easier at this level.
20man: I'm excited to see the design. Expect that release later this offseason.